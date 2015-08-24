Aug 24 The Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.24 pct at 2-day variable rate reverse repo auction * RBI: weighted average rate at 7.22 pct at 2-day variable rate reverse repo auction * RBI: allots 50.13 bln rupees at 2-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 50.13 bln rupees

Source Text: bit.ly/1fAZB2E (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru) )