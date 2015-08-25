DBS to seek bids for non-life insurance distribution deal - sources
* DBS seeking insurance partner for its main markets - sources
Aug 25 The Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.24 pct at 20-day variable rate reverse repo auction * RBI: weighted average rate at 7.23 pct at 20-day variable rate reverse repo auction * RBI: allots 60.27 bln rupees at 20-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 60.27 bln rupees
Source Text: bit.ly/1PPtVDH (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru) )
* DBS seeking insurance partner for its main markets - sources
* Says to consider appointment of Vidip Jatia as MD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: