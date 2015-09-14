BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Sept 14 The Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.23 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction * RBI: weighted average rate at 7.21 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction * RBI: allots 24.17 bln rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 24.17 bln rupees
Source Text: bit.ly/1iavDE3 (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru) )
