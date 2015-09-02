BRIEF-Kirloskar Oil Engines extends term of CFO T. Vinodkumar by two years
* Says present term of T. Vinodkumar as chief financial officer is being extended by 2 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 2 The Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.23 pct at 5-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cbank: weighted average rate at 7.22 pct at 5-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cbank: allots 150.07 bln rupees at 5-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 186.73 bln rupees * India cbank: makes partial allotment of 74.62 pct at cut-off rate at 5-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Source Text: bit.ly/1NN61L1
* Cotton prices rise 19 pct; oilseed, pulses values drop 60 pct