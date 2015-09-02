Sept 2 The Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.23 pct at 5-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cbank: weighted average rate at 7.22 pct at 5-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cbank: allots 150.07 bln rupees at 5-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 186.73 bln rupees * India cbank: makes partial allotment of 74.62 pct at cut-off rate at 5-day variable rate reverse repo auction

Source Text: bit.ly/1NN61L1 (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru) )