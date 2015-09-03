BRIEF-IDBI Bank says India cenbank initiated 'prompt corrective action' for lender - stock exchange
* IDBI Bank says India cenbank has initiated 'prompt corrective action' for lender on high bad loans, negative return on assets - stock exchange
Sept 3 The Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.21 pct at 4-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cbank: weighted average rate at 7.18 pct at 4-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cbank: allots 300.08 bln rupees at 4-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 385.21 bln rupees * India cbank: makes partial allotment of 24.03 pct at cut-off rate at 4-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Source Text: bit.ly/1JPNmqG (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru) )
