Sept 7 The Reserve Bank of India:

*India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.24 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction *India cbank: weighted average rate at 7.20 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction *India cbank: allots 33.09 bln rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 33.09 bln rupees

Source Text: bit.ly/1PWG3lH (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru) )