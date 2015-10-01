Oct 1 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI: allots 120.25 bln rupees at 15-day variable rate repo auction vs 235 bln rupees notified * RBI: sets cut-off rate of 6.82 pct at 15-day variable rate repo auction * RBI: weighted average rate at 6.84 pct at 15-day variable rate repo auction * RBI: gets bids worth 213.25 bln rupees at 15-day variable rate repo auction

Source Test: bit.ly/1LRE1oe (Bengaluru newsroom)