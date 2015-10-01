BRIEF-Adlabs Entertainment seeks members' nod for issue of securities to QIB
* Seeks members' nod for issue of convertible warrants on preferential basis worth up to 120 million rupees
Oct 1 The Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.70 pct at 4-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cbank: weighted average rate at 6.69 pct at 4-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cbank: allots 250.08 bln rupees at 4-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 361.18 bln rupees * India cbank: makes partial allotment of 85.39 pct at cut-off rate at 4-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Source Text: bit.ly/1P7aA2d (Bengaluru newsroom; )
* Asian currencies rise on Emmanuel Macron's victory in French elections * Indian rupee is the top gainer on surging domestic equities * China's yuan is likely to appreciate in the next 2-3 months- analyst * South Korean won positive ahead of presidential elections on Tuesday (Adds text, updates prices) By Patturaja Murugaboopathy May 8 Asian currencies edged up on Monday as markets breathed a sigh of relief after centrist Emmanuel Macron was elected Frenc