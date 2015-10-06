Oct 6 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI: allots 43.50 bln rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction vs 155 bln rupees notified * RBI: sets cut-off rate of 6.81 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction * RBI: weighted average rate at 6.84 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction * RBI: gets bids worth 113.25 bln rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction

Source Text: bit.ly/1Q3qzwK (Bengaluru newsroom)