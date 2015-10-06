BRIEF-NDTV approves part of stake sale in Lifestyle Holdco held by unit NDTV Networks
* NDTV says approved sale of stake in NDTV Ethnic Retail held by units NDTV Lifestyle Holdings, NDTV Convergence, NDTV Worldwide
Oct 6 The Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.74 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction * India cbank: weighted average rate at 6.70 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction * India cbank: allots 117.32 bln rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 117.32 bln rupees
Source Text: bit.ly/1jM8Ak3 (Bengaluru newsroom)
* NDTV says approved sale of stake in NDTV Ethnic Retail held by units NDTV Lifestyle Holdings, NDTV Convergence, NDTV Worldwide
* Consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 117.7 million rupees