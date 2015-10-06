Oct 6 The Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.74 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction * India cbank: weighted average rate at 6.70 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction * India cbank: allots 117.32 bln rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 117.32 bln rupees

Source Text: bit.ly/1jM8Ak3 (Bengaluru newsroom)