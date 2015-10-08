Oct 8 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 22 bids for 113.24 billion rupees ($1.74 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system.

For detailed results, please see the table below: ---------------------------------------------------------------

REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE

RECEIVED ACCEPTED ---------------------------------------------------------------

NO AMT NO AMT (%)

(bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 08/10 22 113.24 22 113.24 6.75 07/10 18 108.05 18 108.05 6.75 06/10 9 38.17 9 38.17 6.75 05/10 12 40.22 12 40.22 6.75 03/10 00 -- 00 -- 6.75 01/10 33 150.81 33 150.81 6.75 30/09 29 90.37 29 90.37 6.75 29/09 37 177.65 37 177.65 7.25 28/09 34 164.13 34 164.13 7.25 24/09 36 165.02 36 165.02 7.25 23/09 18 105.26 18 105.26 7.25 22/09 23 126.49 23 126.49 7.25 21/09 43 190.47 43 190.47 7.25 18/09 36 174.34 36 174.34 7.25 16/09 44 195.95 44 195.95 7.25 15/09 24 115.16 24 115.16 7.25 14/09 16 67.08 16 67.08 7.25 11/09 12 53.17 12 53.17 7.25 10/09 39 193.00 39 193.00 7.25 09/09 35 177.69 35 177.69 7.25 08/09 9 29.07 9 29.07 7.25 07/09 7 22.46 7 22.46 7.25 05/09 10 62.43 10 62.42 7.25 04/09 9 36.17 9 36.17 7.25 03/09 7 27.77 7 27.77 7.25 02/09 10 28.19 10 28.19 7.25 01/09 11 66.87 11 66.87 7.25 31/08 9 54.73 9 54.73 7.25 28/08 11 39.14 11 39.14 7.25 27/08 20 111.83 20 111.83 7.25 26/08 19 107.30 19 107.30 7.25 25/08 25 129.83 25 129.83 7.25 24/08 23 125.08 23 125.08 7.25 21/08 15 44.06 15 44.06 7.25 20/08 10 32.46 10 32.46 7.25 19/08 12 33.96 12 33.96 7.25 17/08 28 141.47 28 141.47 7.25 14/08 11 25.86 11 25.86 7.25 13/08 18 59.37 18 59.37 7.25 12/08 17 56.62 17 56.62 7.25 11/08 9 20.26 9 20.26 7.25 10/08 8 19.56 8 19.56 7.25 07/08 9 24.73 9 24.73 7.25 06/08 8 26.74 8 26.74 7.25 05/08 8 25.06 8 25.06 7.25 04/08 5 21.42 5 21.42 7.25 03/08 8 21.56 8 21.56 7.25 -------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------

REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE

RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------

NO AMT NO AMT (%)

(bln rupees) (bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------- 07/10 20 29.30 20 29.30 5.75 06/10 26 37.61 26 37.61 5.75 05/10 31 90.18 31 90.18 5.75 03/10 34 152.94 34 152.94 5.75 01/10 47 168.57 47 168.57 5.75 30/09 48 209.07 48 209.07 5.75 29/09 36 165.95 36 165.95 5.75 28/09 30 73.73 30 73.73 6.25 25/09 28 74.93 28 74.93 6.25 24/09 32 117.07 32 117.07 6.25 23/09 22 39.55 22 39.55 6.25 22/09 27 46.66 27 46.66 6.25 21/09 28 119.26 28 119.26 6.25 19/09 30 118.94 30 118.94 6.25 18/09 16 37.25 16 37.25 6.25 17/09 21 54.94 21 54.94 6.25 16/09 13 45.82 13 45.82 6.25 15/09 26 42.75 26 42.75 6.25 14/09 30 72.92 30 72.92 6.25 11/09 26 23.90 26 23.90 6.25 10/09 37 84.43 37 84.43 6.25 09/09 27 44.60 27 44.60 6.25 08/09 19 32.35 19 32.35 6.25 07/09 23 41.66 23 41.66 6.25 05/09 11 10.76 11 10.76 6.25 04/09 32 40.62 32 40.62 6.25 03/09 32 134.93 32 134.93 6.25 02/09 25 42.86 25 42.86 6.25 01/09 29 53.73 29 53.73 6.25 31/08 25 65.58 25 65.58 6.25 29/08 17 29.47 17 29.47 6.25 28/08 25 83.31 25 83.31 6.25 27/08 21 48.98 21 48.98 6.25 26/08 18 21.38 18 21.38 6.25 25/08 28 71.65 28 71.65 6.25 24/08 18 55.72 18 55.72 6.25 22/08 10 14.40 10 14.40 6.25 21/08 25 33.69 25 33.69 6.25 20/08 28 43.57 28 43.57 6.25 19/08 20 36.15 20 36.15 6.25 18/08 22 87.80 22 87.80 6.25 17/08 8 15.93 8 15.93 6.25 14/08 32 36.06 32 36.06 6.25 13/08 20 11.99 20 11.99 6.25 12/08 20 27.50 20 27.50 6.25 11/08 22 22.17 22 22.17 6.25 10/08 20 22.97 20 22.97 6.25 08/08 4 3.93 4 3.93 6.25 07/08 30 39.56 30 39.56 6.25 06/08 15 20.47 15 20.47 6.25 05/08 18 29.59 18 29.59 6.25 04/08 20 38.01 20 38.01 6.25 03/08 29 52.67 29 52.67 6.25 01/08 25 237.55 25 237.55 6.25 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m.

Source text: (bit.ly/1je6pWF) ($1 = 65.1200 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom)