Oct 9 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI: allots 120.00 bln rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction vs 155 bln rupees notified * RBI: sets cut-off rate of 6.81 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction * RBI: weighted average rate at 6.83 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction * RBI: gets bids worth 131.00 bln rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction

Source Text: bit.ly/1MhOa9i (Bengaluru newsroom)