Oct 12 The Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.74 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction * India cbank: weighted average rate at 6.72 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction * India cbank: allots 40.12 bln rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 40.14 bln rupees

Source Text: bit.ly/1MrAVaB (Bengaluru newsroom; )