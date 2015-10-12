US STOCKS-Wall St slips as bank, industrial stocks drag
* Indexes down: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.05 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
Oct 12 The Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.74 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction * India cbank: weighted average rate at 6.72 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction * India cbank: allots 40.12 bln rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 40.14 bln rupees
Source Text: bit.ly/1MrAVaB (Bengaluru newsroom; )
* Indexes down: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.05 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Q4 North America sales down 19 percent (Adds management comments from conference call)