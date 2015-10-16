Oct 16 The Reserve Bnak of Inida:

* RBI: allots 174.50 bln rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction vs 250 bln rupees notified * RBI: sets cut-off rate of 6.82 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction * RBI: weighted average rate at 6.84 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction * RBI: gets bids worth 198.50 bln rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction

