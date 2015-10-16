Oct 16 The Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.74 pct at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cbank: weighted average rate at 6.70 pct at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cbank: allots 121.76 bln rupees at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 121.76 bln rupees

