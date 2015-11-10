Nov 10 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI: allots 150.07 bln rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction vs 150 bln rupees notified * RBI: sets cut-off rate of 6.82 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction * RBI: weighted average rate at 6.84 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction * RBI: makes partial allotment of 3.06 pct at cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate repo auction * RBI: gets bids worth 332.40 bln rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction

Source Text: bit.ly/1Pm98KJ (Bengaluru newsroom)