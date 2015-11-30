BOJ's Kuroda: Not thinking now about how to change BOJ's policy mix
TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday he was not currently thinking about ways to change the BOJ's present policy mix.
Nov 30 The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 18 bids for 85.89 billion rupees ($1.29 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. For detailed results, please see the table below: --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 30/11 18 85.89 18 85.89 6.75 27/11 38 179.47 38 179.47 6.75 26/11 38 175.49 38 175.49 6.75 24/11 48 218.56 48 218.56 6.75 23/11 37 187.78 37 187.78 6.75 21/11 2 35.50 2 35.50 6.75 20/11 42 153.1 42 153.10 6.75 19/11 50 206.90 50 206.90 6.75 18/11 41 170.83 41 170.83 6.75 17/11 51 233.74 51 233.74 6.75 16/11 44 212.60 44 212.60 6.75 13/11 43 211.74 43 211.74 6.75 10/11 49 220.74 49 220.74 6.75 08/11 41 199.43 41 199.43 6.75 07/11 13 98.05 13 98.05 6.75 06/11 16 51.13 16 51.13 6.75 05/11 25 93.49 25 93.49 6.75 04/11 22 87.39 22 87.39 6.75 03/11 28 109.98 28 109.98 6.75 02/11 31 144.39 31 144.39 6.75 31/10 -- -- -- -- 6.75 30/10 32 120.36 32 120.36 6.75 29/10 23 89.84 23 89.84 6.75 28/10 31 140.80 31 140.80 6.75 27/10 50 222.12 50 222.12 6.75 26/10 47 217.17 47 217.17 6.75 23/10 37 174.40 37 174.40 6.75 21/10 36 175.89 36 175.89 6.75 20/10 31 97.09 31 97.09 6.75 19/10 29 135.61 29 135.61 6.75 17/10 3 25.39 3 25.39 6.75 16/10 36 128.39 36 128.39 6.75 15/10 39 177.41 39 177.41 6.75 14/10 31 137.84 31 137.84 6.75 13/10 28 94.24 28 94.24 6.75 12/10 31 156.72 31 156.72 6.75 09/10 33 153.58 33 153.58 6.75 08/10 22 113.24 22 113.24 6.75 07/10 18 108.05 18 108.05 6.75 06/10 9 38.17 9 38.17 6.75 05/10 12 40.22 12 40.22 6.75 03/10 00 -- 00 -- 6.75 01/10 33 150.81 33 150.81 6.75 30/09 29 90.37 29 90.37 6.75 29/09 37 177.65 37 177.65 7.25 28/09 34 164.13 34 164.13 7.25 24/09 36 165.02 36 165.02 7.25 23/09 18 105.26 18 105.26 7.25 22/09 23 126.49 23 126.49 7.25 21/09 43 190.47 43 190.47 7.25 18/09 36 174.34 36 174.34 7.25 16/09 44 195.95 44 195.95 7.25 15/09 24 115.16 24 115.16 7.25 14/09 16 67.08 16 67.08 7.25 11/09 12 53.17 12 53.17 7.25 10/09 39 193.00 39 193.00 7.25 09/09 35 177.69 35 177.69 7.25 08/09 9 29.07 9 29.07 7.25 07/09 7 22.46 7 22.46 7.25 05/09 10 62.43 10 62.42 7.25 04/09 9 36.17 9 36.17 7.25 03/09 7 27.77 7 27.77 7.25 02/09 10 28.19 10 28.19 7.25 01/09 11 66.87 11 66.87 7.25 -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------- 27/11 21 25.99 21 25.99 5.75 26/11 39 62.46 39 62.46 5.75 24/11 22 29.35 22 29.35 5.75 23/11 28 35.55 28 35.55 5.75 21/11 22 57.92 22 57.92 5.75 20/11 28 57.88 28 57.88 5.75 19/11 32 93.08 32 93.08 5.75 18/11 22 42.79 22 42.79 5.75 17/11 28 50.59 28 50.59 5.75 16/11 23 47.17 23 47.17 5.75 13/11 34 85.08 34 85.08 5.75 10/11 20 62.60 20 62.60 5.75 09/11 23 51.65 23 51.65 5.75 07/11 15 19.38 15 19.38 5.75 06/11 36 154.13 36 154.13 5.75 05/11 30 43.54 30 43.54 5.75 04/11 31 31.10 31 31.10 5.75 03/11 43 117.56 43 117.56 5.75 02/11 35 247.36 35 247.36 5.75 31/10 26 82.32 26 82.32 5.75 30/10 36 76.92 36 76.92 5.75 29/10 30 53.43 30 53.43 5.75 28/10 32 113.45 32 113.45 5.75 27/10 30 81.36 30 81.36 5.75 26/10 20 46.76 20 46.76 5.75 23/10 17 20.44 17 20.44 5.75 21/10 16 20.00 16 20.00 5.75 20/10 24 49.73 24 49.73 5.75 19/10 18 23.07 18 23.07 5.75 17/10 13 26.76 13 26.76 5.75 16/10 29 55.93 29 55.93 5.75 15/10 29 67.28 29 67.28 5.75 14/10 17 21.29 17 21.29 5.75 13/10 18 28.85 18 28.85 5.75 12/10 27 128.97 27 128.97 5.75 09/10 28 31.18 28 31.18 5.75 08/10 22 39.30 22 39.30 5.75 07/10 20 29.30 20 29.30 5.75 06/10 26 37.61 26 37.61 5.75 05/10 31 90.18 31 90.18 5.75 03/10 34 152.94 34 152.94 5.75 01/10 47 168.57 47 168.57 5.75 30/09 48 209.07 48 209.07 5.75 29/09 36 165.95 36 165.95 5.75 28/09 30 73.73 30 73.73 6.25 25/09 28 74.93 28 74.93 6.25 24/09 32 117.07 32 117.07 6.25 23/09 22 39.55 22 39.55 6.25 22/09 27 46.66 27 46.66 6.25 21/09 28 119.26 28 119.26 6.25 19/09 30 118.94 30 118.94 6.25 18/09 16 37.25 16 37.25 6.25 17/09 21 54.94 21 54.94 6.25 16/09 13 45.82 13 45.82 6.25 15/09 26 42.75 26 42.75 6.25 14/09 30 72.92 30 72.92 6.25 11/09 26 23.90 26 23.90 6.25 10/09 37 84.43 37 84.43 6.25 09/09 27 44.60 27 44.60 6.25 08/09 19 32.35 19 32.35 6.25 07/09 23 41.66 23 41.66 6.25 05/09 11 10.76 11 10.76 6.25 04/09 32 40.62 32 40.62 6.25 03/09 32 134.93 32 134.93 6.25 02/09 25 42.86 25 42.86 6.25 01/09 29 53.73 29 53.73 6.25 -------------------------------------------------------------- The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m local time. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. Source text: (bit.ly/1RgehUn) ($1 = 66.6750 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
SEOUL South Korea's liberal leader Moon Jae-in will take the oath of office as president on Wednesday, tasked with navigating the country out of rising tensions over North Korea's nuclear programme and the risk of a rift with the United States.