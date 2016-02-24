Feb 24 The Reserve Bank of India said on
Wednesday it accepted all 43 bids for 208.31 billion rupees
($3.04 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it
injects liquidity into the banking system.
For detailed results, please see the table below:
---------------------------------------------------------------
REPO
---------------------------------------------------------------
DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED
---------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
24/02 43 208.31 43 208.31 6.75
23/02 18 104.87 18 104.87 6.75
22/02 29 151.31 29 151.31 6.75
20/02 5 34.80 5 34.80 6.75
18/02 32 113.84 32 113.84 6.75
17/02 10 39.76 10 39.76 6.75
16/02 21 88.92 21 88.92 6.75
15/02 51 184.39 51 184.39 6.75
12/02 48 174.36 48 174.36 6.75
11/02 48 212.41 48 212.41 6.75
10/02 51 218.81 51 218.81 6.75
09/02 48 211.44 48 211.44 6.75
08/02 61 252.63 61 252.63 6.75
06/02 23 93.34 23 93.34 6.75
05/02 26 68.00 26 68.00 6.75
04/02 21 62.33 21 62.33 6.75
03/02 8 32.18 8 32.18 6.75
02/02 17 75.09 17 75.09 6.75
01/02 21 67.77 21 67.77 6.75
--------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------
REVERSE REPO
--------------------------------------------------------------
DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED
--------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees)
--------------------------------------------------------------
23/02 29 49.88 29 49.88 5.75
22/02 22 31.40 22 31.40 5.75
20/02 16 23.03 16 23.03 5.75
19/02 38 146.46 38 146.46 5.75
18/02 22 33.71 22 33.71 5.75
17/02 28 30.62 28 30.62 5.75
16/02 38 39.79 38 39.79 5.75
15/02 29 39.09 29 39.09 5.75
12/02 35 82.42 35 82.42 5.75
11/02 23 10.11 23 10.11 5.75
10/02 29 21.18 29 21.18 5.75
09/02 32 31.23 32 31.23 5.75
08/02 26 42.93 26 42.93 5.75
06/02 16 11.47 16 11.47 5.75
05/02 33 20.98 33 20.98 5.75
04/02 30 19.77 30 19.77 5.75
03/02 34 36.96 34 36.96 5.75
02/02 32 50.65 32 50.65 5.75
01/02 31 41.04 31 41.04 5.75
--------------------------------------------------------------
The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the
liquidity adjustment facility between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m
local time. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing
facility auctions are held between 5:30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m.
Source text: (bit.ly/1WIeWyk)
($1 = 68.5550 Indian rupees)
(Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)