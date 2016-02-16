China, ASEAN agree on framework for South China Sea code of conduct
BEIJING China and Southeast Asian countries agreed on Thursday to a framework for a long-mooted code of conduct for the disputed South China Sea, China's Foreign Ministry said.
Feb 16 The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 21 bids for 88.92 billion rupees ($1.30 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. For detailed results, please see the table below: --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 16/02 21 88.92 21 88.92 6.75 15/02 51 184.39 51 184.39 6.75 12/02 48 174.36 48 174.36 6.75 11/02 48 212.41 48 212.41 6.75 10/02 51 218.81 51 218.81 6.75 09/02 48 211.44 48 211.44 6.75 08/02 61 252.63 61 252.63 6.75 06/02 23 93.34 23 93.34 6.75 05/02 26 68.00 26 68.00 6.75 04/02 21 62.33 21 62.33 6.75 03/02 8 32.18 8 32.18 6.75 02/02 17 75.09 17 75.09 6.75 01/02 21 67.77 21 67.77 6.75 30/01 - - - - 6.75 29/01 43 132.14 43 132.14 6.75 28/01 27 135.08 27 135.08 6.75 27/01 55 250.18 55 250.18 6.75 25/01 47 205.16 47 205.16 6.75 22/01 44 195.51 44 195.51 6.75 21/01 29 129.66 29 129.66 6.75 20/01 44 129.26 44 129.26 6.75 19/01 49 174.20 49 174.20 6.75 18/01 51 230.33 51 230.33 6.75 16/01 01 10.00 01 10.00 6.75 15/01 46 148.19 46 148.19 6.75 14/01 47 158.38 47 158.38 6.75 13/01 51 212.74 51 212.74 6.75 12/01 42 179.47 42 179.47 6.75 11/01 48 202.27 48 202.27 6.75 08/01 41 185.39 41 185.39 6.75 07/01 51 236.33 51 236.33 6.75 06/01 37 131.97 37 131.97 6.75 05/01 32 158.25 32 158.25 6.75 04/01 22 78.49 22 78.49 6.75 02/01 - - - - 6.75 01/01 25 86.99 25 86.99 6.75 31/12 42 169.58 42 169.58 6.75 30/12 16 104.20 16 104.20 6.75 29/12 17 100.77 17 100.77 6.75 28/12 26 139.65 26 139.65 6.75 23/12 47 199.62 47 199.62 6.75 22/12 46 199.71 46 199.71 6.75 21/12 47 213.47 47 213.47 6.75 19/12 - - - - 6.75 18/12 37 171.43 37 171.43 6.75 17/12 48 202.17 48 202.17 6.75 16/12 51 223.15 51 223.15 6.75 15/12 53 208.01 53 208.01 6.75 14/12 30 152.16 30 152.16 6.75 11/12 24 121.61 24 121.61 6.75 10/12 18 98.74 18 98.74 6.75 09/12 30 147.73 30 147.73 6.75 08/12 26 108.58 26 108.58 6.75 07/12 22 102.74 22 102.74 6.75 05/12 13 36.85 13 36.85 6.75 03/12 10 34.22 10 34.22 6.75 02/12 17 48.57 17 48.57 6.75 01/12 29 147.62 29 147.62 6.75 -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------- 15/02 29 39.09 29 39.09 5.75 12/02 35 82.42 35 82.42 5.75 11/02 23 10.11 23 10.11 5.75 10/02 29 21.18 29 21.18 5.75 09/02 32 31.23 32 31.23 5.75 08/02 26 42.93 26 42.93 5.75 06/02 16 11.47 16 11.47 5.75 05/02 33 20.98 33 20.98 5.75 04/02 30 19.77 30 19.77 5.75 03/02 34 36.96 34 36.96 5.75 02/02 32 50.65 32 50.65 5.75 01/02 31 41.04 31 41.04 5.75 30/01 35 116.15 35 116.15 5.75 29/01 23 37.18 23 37.18 5.75 28/01 31 96.48 31 96.48 5.75 27/01 28 45.09 28 45.09 5.75 25/01 26 35.05 26 35.05 5.75 22/01 38 63.63 38 63.63 5.75 21/01 25 37.95 25 37.95 5.75 20/01 28 55.28 28 55.28 5.75 19/01 20 25.23 20 25.23 5.75 18/01 22 24.80 22 24.80 5.75 16/01 17 24.86 17 24.86 5.75 15/01 16 26.98 16 26.98 5.75 14/01 26 24.79 26 24.79 5.75 13/01 26 37.38 26 37.38 5.75 12/01 29 40.45 29 40.45 5.75 11/01 26 37.92 26 37.92 5.75 08/01 37 37.56 37 37.56 5.75 07/01 36 55.21 36 55.21 5.75 06/01 28 120.33 28 120.33 5.75 05/01 34 69.55 34 69.55 5.75 04/01 44 71.22 44 71.22 5.75 02/01 53 317.71 53 317.71 5.75 01/01 42 162.72 42 162.72 5.75 31/12 40 173.47 40 173.47 5.75 30/12 39 98.01 39 98.01 5.75 29/12 35 107.33 35 107.33 5.75 28/12 34 89.07 34 89.07 5.75 23/12 45 134.03 45 134.03 5.75 22/12 34 86.75 34 86.75 5.75 21/12 30 64.27 30 64.27 5.75 19/12 28 57.24 28 57.24 5.75 18/12 21 20.32 21 20.32 5.75 17/12 29 33.21 29 33.21 5.75 16/12 26 22.31 26 22.31 5.75 15/12 31 167.54 31 167.54 5.75 14/12 26 53.68 26 53.68 5.75 11/12 41 84.91 41 84.91 5.75 10/12 30 34.53 30 34.53 5.75 09/12 31 51.27 31 51.27 5.75 08/12 25 40.73 25 40.73 5.75 07/12 22 25.11 22 25.11 5.75 05/12 19 32.49 19 32.49 5.75 04/12 24 39.34 24 39.34 5.75 03/12 31 43.47 31 43.47 5.75 02/12 35 63.43 35 63.43 5.75 01/12 26 33.19 26 33.19 5.75 -------------------------------------------------------------- The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m local time. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 5:30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. Source Text: (bit.ly/1WoWjPK) ($1 = 68.4050 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom)
SINGAPORE Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA) on Thursday reported a nearly 9 percent drop in its operating profit for the year ended March, as weakness in its main passenger travel operation offset a stronger cargo business.