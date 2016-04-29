UPDATE 7-North Korea fires missile that lands in sea near Russia
* No dialogue unless North changes attitude, South says (Updates with landing site near Russia, no change in U.S. threat assessment)
April 29 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 26 bids for 103 billion rupees ($1.55 billion) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS RECEIVED BIDS ACCEPTED FIXED RATE NO AMT (bln rupees) NO AMT (bln rupees) (%) 29/04 26 103 26 103 6.50 28/04 12 93.44 12 93.44 6.50 27/04 8 78.44 8 78.44 6.50 26/04 15 102.70 15 102.70 6.50 25/04 28 159.15 28 159.15 6.50 22/04 22 121.10 22 121.10 6.50 21/04 38 175.86 38 175.86 6.50 20/04 43 200.01 43 200.01 6.50 18/04 26 109.88 26 109.88 6.50 16/04 9 27.09 9 27.09 6.50 13/04 19 75.33 19 75.33 6.50 12/04 33 132.45 33 132.45 6.50 11/04 41 163.10 41 163.10 6.50 07/04 10 53.85 10 53.85 6.50 06/04 10 28.82 10 28.82 6.50 05/04 9 47.31 9 47.31 6.75 04/04 40 165.74 40 165.74 6.75 02/04 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.75 31/03 37 178.54 37 178.54 6.75 30/03 15 66.07 15 66.07 6.75 29/03 15 60.86 15 60.86 6.75 28/03 34 158.26 34 158.26 6.75 23/03 51 224.85 51 224.85 6.75 22/03 50 213.16 50 213.16 6.75 21/03 40 207.58 40 207.58 6.75 19/03 2 15.00 2 15.00 6.75 18/03 17 75.73 17 75.73 6.75 17/03 13 67.15 13 67.15 6.75 16/03 41 201.37 41 201.37 6.75 15/03 26 93.89 26 93.89 6.75 14/03 24 93.63 24 93.63 6.75 11/03 13 67.60 13 67.60 6.75 10/03 12 69.51 12 69.51 6.75 09/03 49 216.14 49 216.14 6.75 08/03 46 236.17 46 236.17 6.75 05/03 34 157.06 34 157.06 6.75 04/03 23 79.97 23 79.97 6.75 03/03 31 164.59 31 164.59 6.75 02/03 14 70.42 14 70.42 6.75 01/03 27 142.76 27 142.76 6.75 REVERSE REPO DATE BIDS RECEIVED BIDS ACCEPTED FIXED RATE NO AMT (bln rupees) NO AMT (bln rupees) (%) 28/04 26 29.14 26 29.14 6.00 27/04 27 44.74 27 44.74 6.00 26/04 30 56.80 30 56.80 6.00 25/04 29 57.39 29 57.39 6.00 22/04 30 53.75 30 53.75 6.00 21/04 27 39.55 27 39.55 6.00 20/04 24 36.15 24 36.15 6.00 19/04 17 40.56 17 40.56 6.00 18/04 22 35.61 22 35.61 6.00 16/04 14 15.46 14 15.46 6.00 15/04 39 130.33 39 130.33 6.00 13/04 51 238.91 51 238.91 6.00 12/04 45 117.13 45 117.13 6.00 11/04 39 92.95 39 92.95 6.00 08/04 44 188.73 44 188.73 6.00 07/04 42 114.45 42 114.45 6.00 06/04 51 111.62 51 111.62 6.00 05/04 63 345.27 63 345.27 6.00 04/04 47 106.50 47 106.50 5.75 02/04 67 1,207.96 67 1,207.96 5.75 31/03 54 419.50 54 419.50 5.75 30/03 67 430.56 67 430.56 5.75 29/03 60 352.87 60 341.87 5.75 28/03 58 341.56 58 341.56 5.75 24/03 46 157.18 46 157.18 5.75 23/03 39 177.43 39 177.43 5.75 22/03 51 212.88 51 212.88 5.75 21/03 36 84.75 36 84.75 5.75 19/03 27 40.11 27 40.11 5.75 18/03 59 166.00 59 166.00 5.75 17/03 56 256.66 56 256.66 5.75 16/03 28 37.87 28 37.87 5.75 15/03 38 75.83 38 75.83 5.75 14/03 28 33.62 28 33.62 5.75 11/03 43 85.08 43 85.08 5.75 10/03 34 51.15 34 51.15 5.75 09/03 28 37.29 28 37.29 5.75 08/03 28 33.81 28 33.81 5.75 07/03 22 68.51 22 68.51 5.75 05/03 9 4.12 9 4.12 5.75 04/03 37 72.91 37 72.91 5.75 03/03 28 19.68 28 19.68 5.75 02/03 34 48.89 34 48.89 5.75 01/03 33 46.24 33 46.24 5.75 Source text - (bit.ly/1SCPrf5) ($1 = 66.4900 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* No dialogue unless North changes attitude, South says (Updates with landing site near Russia, no change in U.S. threat assessment)
JAKARTA The Indonesian government said the global cyber attack that takes computer data hostage is likely to cause more havoc when offices reopen for business on Monday.