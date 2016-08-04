Kuroda says 'quite sure' BOJ can smoothly withdraw stimulus
TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said he was "quite sure" the central bank could smoothly exit from its massive monetary stimulus when the appropriate time to do so came.
Aug 4 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 12 bids for 48.65 billion rupees ($726.61 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS RECEIVED BIDS ACCEPTED FIXED RATE No. AMT (bln rupees) No. AMT (bln rupees) (%) 04/08 12 48.65 12 48.65 6.50 03/08 7 30.42 7 30.42 6.50 02/08 8 29.79 8 29.79 6.50 01/08 7 34.89 7 34.89 6.50 30/07 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.50 29/07 8 34.95 8 34.95 6.50 28/07 24 96.80 24 96.80 6.50 27/07 14 53.80 14 53.80 6.50 26/07 18 68.74 18 68.74 6.50 25/07 17 106.07 17 106.07 6.50 22/07 20 88.74 20 88.74 6.50 21/07 12 61.54 12 61.54 6.50 20/07 16 63.45 16 63.45 6.50 19/07 23 91.25 23 91.25 6.50 18/07 9 27.87 9 27.87 6.50 16/07 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.50 15/07 5 29.60 5 29.60 6.50 14/07 6 32.17 6 32.17 6.50 13/07 4 24.85 4 24.85 6.50 12/07 5 26.35 5 26.35 6.50 11/07 5 35.29 5 35.29 6.50 08/07 38 199.94 38 199.94 6.50 07/07 3 16 3 16 6.50 05/07 5 23.73 5 23.73 6.50 04/07 5 23.74 5 23.74 6.50 02/07 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.50 30/06 9 47.67 9 47.67 6.50 29/06 6 29.27 6 29.27 6.50 28/06 5 32.28 5 32.28 6.50 27/06 7 34.75 7 34.75 6.50 24/06 19 102.75 19 102.75 6.50 23/06 38 178.08 38 178.08 6.50 22/06 6 25.17 6 25.17 6.50 21/06 7 28.22 7 28.22 6.50 20/06 7 32.37 7 32.37 6.50 18/06 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.50 17/06 6 30.20 6 30.20 6.50 16/06 12 52.45 12 52.45 6.50 15/06 36 138.84 36 138.84 6.50 14/06 5 18.60 5 18.60 6.50 13/06 5 29.45 5 29.45 6.50 10/06 6 33.95 6 33.95 6.50 09/06 11 48.46 11 48.46 6.50 08/06 43 219.35 43 219.35 6.50 07/06 6 30.02 6 30.02 6.50 06/06 4 22.18 4 22.18 6.50 04/06 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.50 03/06 5 31.85 5 31.85 6.50 02/06 5 27.03 5 27.03 6.50 01/06 5 27.03 5 27.03 6.50 REVERSE REPO DATE BIDS RECEIVED BIDS ACCEPTED FIXED RATE NO AMT (bln rupees) NO AMT (bln rupees) (%) 03/08 27 66.60 27 66.60 6.00 02/08 24 27.15 24 27.15 6.00 01/08 32 42.87 32 42.87 6.00 30/07 26 65.65 26 65.65 6.00 29/07 18 30.04 18 30.04 6.00 28/07 18 20.67 18 20.67 6.00 27/07 21 32.49 21 32.49 6.00 26/07 18 44.29 18 44.29 6.00 25/07 54 110.50 54 110.50 6.00 21/07 37 74.78 37 74.78 6.00 20/07 20 42.49 20 42.49 6.00 19/07 19 22.07 19 22.07 6.00 18/07 18 25.17 18 25.17 6.00 16/07 27 51.74 27 51.74 6.00 15/07 24 16.96 24 16.96 6.00 14/07 22 27.31 22 27.31 6.00 13/07 24 23.33 24 23.33 6.00 12/07 25 27.01 25 27.01 6.00 11/07 29 52.53 29 52.53 6.00 08/07 57 127.24 57 127.24 6.00 07/07 30 25.99 30 25.99 6.00 06/07 19 70.62 19 70.62 6.00 05/07 22 32.08 22 32.08 6.00 04/07 58 185.36 58 185.36 6.00 02/07 67 606.28 67 606.28 6.00 01/07 45 221.13 45 221.13 6.00 30/06 36 224.89 36 224.89 6.00 29/04 46 264.47 46 264.47 6.00 28/06 41 271.13 41 271.13 6.00 27/06 27 76.58 27 76.58 6.00 24/06 64 196.98 64 196.98 6.00 23/06 28 248.32 28 248.32 6.00 22/06 28 36.24 28 36.24 6.00 21/06 21 22.84 21 22.84 6.00 20/06 26 39.71 26 39.71 6.00 18/06 16 15.07 16 15.07 6.00 17/06 21 44.91 21 44.91 6.00 16/06 28 59.04 28 59.04 6.00 15/06 21 23.00 21 23.00 6.00 14/06 22 19.90 22 19.90 6.00 13/06 18 21.68 18 21.68 6.00 10/06 64 176.99 64 176.99 6.00 09/06 42 358.45 42 358.45 6.00 08/06 21 26.09 21 26.09 6.00 07/06 16 11.62 16 11.62 6.00 06/06 19 11.79 19 11.79 6.00 04/06 35 69.90 35 69.90 6.00 03/06 21 19.22 21 19.22 6.00 02/06 29 86.07 29 86.07 6.00 01/06 39 112.59 39 112.59 6.00 Source text: bit.ly/2akfNYv ($1 = 66.9550 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom)
BANGKOK Thailand has no immediate plan to block access to Facebook, the telecoms regulator said on Tuesday, as it expects the social media giant to comply with court orders for the removal of content deemed to threaten national security.