July 29 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 8 bids for 34.95 billion rupees ($521.41 million) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS RECEIVED BIDS ACCEPTED FIXED RATE No. AMT (bln rupees) No. AMT (bln rupees) (%) 29/07 8 34.95 8 34.95 6.50 28/07 24 96.80 24 96.80 6.50 27/07 14 53.80 14 53.80 6.50 26/07 18 68.74 18 68.74 6.50 25/07 17 106.07 17 106.07 6.50 22/07 20 88.74 20 88.74 6.50 21/07 12 61.54 12 61.54 6.50 20/07 16 63.45 16 63.45 6.50 19/07 23 91.25 23 91.25 6.50 18/07 9 27.87 9 27.87 6.50 16/07 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.50 15/07 5 29.60 5 29.60 6.50 14/07 6 32.17 6 32.17 6.50 13/07 4 24.85 4 24.85 6.50 12/07 5 26.35 5 26.35 6.50 11/07 5 35.29 5 35.29 6.50 08/07 38 199.94 38 199.94 6.50 07/07 3 16 3 16 6.50 05/07 5 23.73 5 23.73 6.50 04/07 5 23.74 5 23.74 6.50 02/07 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.50 30/06 9 47.67 9 47.67 6.50 29/06 6 29.27 6 29.27 6.50 28/06 5 32.28 5 32.28 6.50 27/06 7 34.75 7 34.75 6.50 24/06 19 102.75 19 102.75 6.50 23/06 38 178.08 38 178.08 6.50 22/06 6 25.17 6 25.17 6.50 21/06 7 28.22 7 28.22 6.50 20/06 7 32.37 7 32.37 6.50 18/06 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.50 17/06 6 30.20 6 30.20 6.50 16/06 12 52.45 12 52.45 6.50 15/06 36 138.84 36 138.84 6.50 14/06 5 18.60 5 18.60 6.50 13/06 5 29.45 5 29.45 6.50 10/06 6 33.95 6 33.95 6.50 09/06 11 48.46 11 48.46 6.50 08/06 43 219.35 43 219.35 6.50 07/06 6 30.02 6 30.02 6.50 06/06 4 22.18 4 22.18 6.50 04/06 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.50 03/06 5 31.85 5 31.85 6.50 02/06 5 27.03 5 27.03 6.50 01/06 5 27.03 5 27.03 6.50 31/05 13 87.85 13 87.85 6.50 30/05 17 99.46 17 99.46 6.50 27/05 19 65.52 19 65.52 6.50 26/05 23 140.13 23 140.13 6.50 25/05 47 211.41 47 211.41 6.50 24/05 44 211.58 44 211.58 6.50 23/05 42 192.26 42 192.2 6.50 20/05 32 156.90 32 156.90 6.50 19/05 15 99.76 15 99.76 6.50 18/05 09 52.81 09 52.81 6.50 17/05 17 124.97 17 124.97 6.50 16/05 36 192.91 36 192.91 6.50 13/05 36 183.73 36 183.73 6.50 12/05 44 203.52 44 203.52 6.50 11/05 35 172.14 35 172.14 6.50 10/05 40 205.33 40 205.33 6.50 09/05 47 214.68 47 214.68 6.50 07/05 24 128.43 24 128.43 6.50 06/05 18 53.99 18 53.99 6.50 05/05 8 34.46 8 34.46 6.50 04/05 15 74.93 15 74.93 6.50 03/05 30 148.94 30 148.94 6.50 02/05 41 187.26 41 187.26 6.50 REVERSE REPO DATE BIDS RECEIVED BIDS ACCEPTED FIXED RATE NO AMT (bln rupees) NO AMT (bln rupees) (%) 28/07 18 20.67 18 20.67 6.00 27/07 21 32.49 21 32.49 6.00 26/07 18 44.29 18 44.29 6.00 25/07 54 110.50 54 110.50 6.00 21/07 37 74.78 37 74.78 6.00 20/07 20 42.49 20 42.49 6.00 19/07 19 22.07 19 22.07 6.00 18/07 18 25.17 18 25.17 6.00 16/07 27 51.74 27 51.74 6.00 15/07 24 16.96 24 16.96 6.00 14/07 22 27.31 22 27.31 6.00 13/07 24 23.33 24 23.33 6.00 12/07 25 27.01 25 27.01 6.00 11/07 29 52.53 29 52.53 6.00 08/07 57 127.24 57 127.24 6.00 07/07 30 25.99 30 25.99 6.00 06/07 19 70.62 19 70.62 6.00 05/07 22 32.08 22 32.08 6.00 04/07 58 185.36 58 185.36 6.00 02/07 67 606.28 67 606.28 6.00 01/07 45 221.13 45 221.13 6.00 30/06 36 224.89 36 224.89 6.00 29/04 46 264.47 46 264.47 6.00 28/06 41 271.13 41 271.13 6.00 27/06 27 76.58 27 76.58 6.00 24/06 64 196.98 64 196.98 6.00 23/06 28 248.32 28 248.32 6.00 22/06 28 36.24 28 36.24 6.00 21/06 21 22.84 21 22.84 6.00 20/06 26 39.71 26 39.71 6.00 18/06 16 15.07 16 15.07 6.00 17/06 21 44.91 21 44.91 6.00 16/06 28 59.04 28 59.04 6.00 15/06 21 23.00 21 23.00 6.00 14/06 22 19.90 22 19.90 6.00 13/06 18 21.68 18 21.68 6.00 10/06 64 176.99 64 176.99 6.00 09/06 42 358.45 42 358.45 6.00 08/06 21 26.09 21 26.09 6.00 07/06 16 11.62 16 11.62 6.00 06/06 19 11.79 19 11.79 6.00 04/06 35 69.90 35 69.90 6.00 03/06 21 19.22 21 19.22 6.00 02/06 29 86.07 29 86.07 6.00 01/06 39 112.59 39 112.59 6.00 31/05 26 77.90 26 77.90 6.00 30/05 24 32.32 24 32.32 6.00 27/05 65 267.17 65 267.17 6.00 26/05 40 81.96 40 81.96 6.00 25/05 30 74.23 30 74.23 6.00 24/05 21 23.14 21 23.14 6.00 23/05 23 13.07 23 13.07 6.00 21/05 10 12.27 10 12.27 6.00 20/05 15 11.43 15 11.13 6.00 19/05 17 13.35 17 13.35 6.00 18/05 18 39.44 18 39.44 6.00 17/05 28 31.03 28 31.03 6.00 16/05 27 38.11 27 38.11 6.00 13/05 53 172.46 53 172.46 6.00 12/05 31 31.07 31 31.07 6.00 11/05 20 10.45 20 10.45 6.00 10/05 25 26.65 25 26.65 6.00 09/05 18 25.44 18 25.44 6.00 07/05 15 15.66 15 15.66 6.00 06/05 20 25.23 20 25.23 6.00 05/05 22 24.38 22 24.38 6.00 04/05 27 33.75 27 33.75 6.00 03/05 23 19.24 23 19.24 6.00 02/05 24 23.53 24 23.53 6.00 ($1 = 67.0300 Indian rupees)