China able to keep its financial markets stable, Premier Li says
BEIJING Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday that China is capable of maintaining stability in its financial markets.
July 29 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 8 bids for 34.95 billion rupees ($521.41 million) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS RECEIVED BIDS ACCEPTED FIXED RATE No. AMT (bln rupees) No. AMT (bln rupees) (%) 29/07 8 34.95 8 34.95 6.50 28/07 24 96.80 24 96.80 6.50 27/07 14 53.80 14 53.80 6.50 26/07 18 68.74 18 68.74 6.50 25/07 17 106.07 17 106.07 6.50 22/07 20 88.74 20 88.74 6.50 21/07 12 61.54 12 61.54 6.50 20/07 16 63.45 16 63.45 6.50 19/07 23 91.25 23 91.25 6.50 18/07 9 27.87 9 27.87 6.50 16/07 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.50 15/07 5 29.60 5 29.60 6.50 14/07 6 32.17 6 32.17 6.50 13/07 4 24.85 4 24.85 6.50 12/07 5 26.35 5 26.35 6.50 11/07 5 35.29 5 35.29 6.50 08/07 38 199.94 38 199.94 6.50 07/07 3 16 3 16 6.50 05/07 5 23.73 5 23.73 6.50 04/07 5 23.74 5 23.74 6.50 02/07 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.50 30/06 9 47.67 9 47.67 6.50 29/06 6 29.27 6 29.27 6.50 28/06 5 32.28 5 32.28 6.50 27/06 7 34.75 7 34.75 6.50 24/06 19 102.75 19 102.75 6.50 23/06 38 178.08 38 178.08 6.50 22/06 6 25.17 6 25.17 6.50 21/06 7 28.22 7 28.22 6.50 20/06 7 32.37 7 32.37 6.50 18/06 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.50 17/06 6 30.20 6 30.20 6.50 16/06 12 52.45 12 52.45 6.50 15/06 36 138.84 36 138.84 6.50 14/06 5 18.60 5 18.60 6.50 13/06 5 29.45 5 29.45 6.50 10/06 6 33.95 6 33.95 6.50 09/06 11 48.46 11 48.46 6.50 08/06 43 219.35 43 219.35 6.50 07/06 6 30.02 6 30.02 6.50 06/06 4 22.18 4 22.18 6.50 04/06 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.50 03/06 5 31.85 5 31.85 6.50 02/06 5 27.03 5 27.03 6.50 01/06 5 27.03 5 27.03 6.50 31/05 13 87.85 13 87.85 6.50 30/05 17 99.46 17 99.46 6.50 27/05 19 65.52 19 65.52 6.50 26/05 23 140.13 23 140.13 6.50 25/05 47 211.41 47 211.41 6.50 24/05 44 211.58 44 211.58 6.50 23/05 42 192.26 42 192.2 6.50 20/05 32 156.90 32 156.90 6.50 19/05 15 99.76 15 99.76 6.50 18/05 09 52.81 09 52.81 6.50 17/05 17 124.97 17 124.97 6.50 16/05 36 192.91 36 192.91 6.50 13/05 36 183.73 36 183.73 6.50 12/05 44 203.52 44 203.52 6.50 11/05 35 172.14 35 172.14 6.50 10/05 40 205.33 40 205.33 6.50 09/05 47 214.68 47 214.68 6.50 07/05 24 128.43 24 128.43 6.50 06/05 18 53.99 18 53.99 6.50 05/05 8 34.46 8 34.46 6.50 04/05 15 74.93 15 74.93 6.50 03/05 30 148.94 30 148.94 6.50 02/05 41 187.26 41 187.26 6.50 REVERSE REPO DATE BIDS RECEIVED BIDS ACCEPTED FIXED RATE NO AMT (bln rupees) NO AMT (bln rupees) (%) 28/07 18 20.67 18 20.67 6.00 27/07 21 32.49 21 32.49 6.00 26/07 18 44.29 18 44.29 6.00 25/07 54 110.50 54 110.50 6.00 21/07 37 74.78 37 74.78 6.00 20/07 20 42.49 20 42.49 6.00 19/07 19 22.07 19 22.07 6.00 18/07 18 25.17 18 25.17 6.00 16/07 27 51.74 27 51.74 6.00 15/07 24 16.96 24 16.96 6.00 14/07 22 27.31 22 27.31 6.00 13/07 24 23.33 24 23.33 6.00 12/07 25 27.01 25 27.01 6.00 11/07 29 52.53 29 52.53 6.00 08/07 57 127.24 57 127.24 6.00 07/07 30 25.99 30 25.99 6.00 06/07 19 70.62 19 70.62 6.00 05/07 22 32.08 22 32.08 6.00 04/07 58 185.36 58 185.36 6.00 02/07 67 606.28 67 606.28 6.00 01/07 45 221.13 45 221.13 6.00 30/06 36 224.89 36 224.89 6.00 29/04 46 264.47 46 264.47 6.00 28/06 41 271.13 41 271.13 6.00 27/06 27 76.58 27 76.58 6.00 24/06 64 196.98 64 196.98 6.00 23/06 28 248.32 28 248.32 6.00 22/06 28 36.24 28 36.24 6.00 21/06 21 22.84 21 22.84 6.00 20/06 26 39.71 26 39.71 6.00 18/06 16 15.07 16 15.07 6.00 17/06 21 44.91 21 44.91 6.00 16/06 28 59.04 28 59.04 6.00 15/06 21 23.00 21 23.00 6.00 14/06 22 19.90 22 19.90 6.00 13/06 18 21.68 18 21.68 6.00 10/06 64 176.99 64 176.99 6.00 09/06 42 358.45 42 358.45 6.00 08/06 21 26.09 21 26.09 6.00 07/06 16 11.62 16 11.62 6.00 06/06 19 11.79 19 11.79 6.00 04/06 35 69.90 35 69.90 6.00 03/06 21 19.22 21 19.22 6.00 02/06 29 86.07 29 86.07 6.00 01/06 39 112.59 39 112.59 6.00 31/05 26 77.90 26 77.90 6.00 30/05 24 32.32 24 32.32 6.00 27/05 65 267.17 65 267.17 6.00 26/05 40 81.96 40 81.96 6.00 25/05 30 74.23 30 74.23 6.00 24/05 21 23.14 21 23.14 6.00 23/05 23 13.07 23 13.07 6.00 21/05 10 12.27 10 12.27 6.00 20/05 15 11.43 15 11.13 6.00 19/05 17 13.35 17 13.35 6.00 18/05 18 39.44 18 39.44 6.00 17/05 28 31.03 28 31.03 6.00 16/05 27 38.11 27 38.11 6.00 13/05 53 172.46 53 172.46 6.00 12/05 31 31.07 31 31.07 6.00 11/05 20 10.45 20 10.45 6.00 10/05 25 26.65 25 26.65 6.00 09/05 18 25.44 18 25.44 6.00 07/05 15 15.66 15 15.66 6.00 06/05 20 25.23 20 25.23 6.00 05/05 22 24.38 22 24.38 6.00 04/05 27 33.75 27 33.75 6.00 03/05 23 19.24 23 19.24 6.00 02/05 24 23.53 24 23.53 6.00 Source text - bit.ly/2a4j91O ($1 = 67.0300 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
BEIJING Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday that China is capable of maintaining stability in its financial markets.
* No dialogue unless North changes attitude, South says (Adds comments by U.S. ambassador to United Nations, paragraphs 5-7, 26)