JGBs edge down, taking cue from firmer stocks, lower Treasuries
TOKYO, May 22 Japanese government bonds edged down on Monday, taking their cue from U.S. Treasuries as firm equities sapped demand for safe-haven debt.
Sept 21 The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all eight bids for 36.47 billion rupees ($544.21 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS RECEIVED BIDS ACCEPTED FIXED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln rupees) (%) rupees) 21/09 8 36.47 8 36.47 6.50 20/09 8 33.91 8 33.91 6.50 19/09 24 158.05 24 158.05 6.50 17/09 2 45.10 2 45.10 6.50 16/09 38 142.23 38 142.23 6.50 15/09 13 56.21 13 56.21 6.50 14/09 17 59.93 17 59.93 6.50 12/09 14 46.61 14 46.61 6.50 09/09 9 38.06 9 38.06 6.50 08/09 9 37.08 9 37.08 6.50 07/09 9 37.07 9 37.07 6.50 06/09 8 32.60 8 32.60 6.50 03/09 7 21.85 7 21.85 6.50 02/09 14 47.40 14 47.40 6.50 01/09 10 37.53 10 37.53 6.50 31/08 9 32.07 9 32.07 6.50 30/08 18 107.18 18 107.18 6.50 29/08 16 88.48 16 88.48 6.50 26/08 10 35.82 10 35.82 6.50 25/08 8 33.28 8 33.28 6.50 24/08 19 123.49 19 123.49 6.50 23/08 13 55.38 13 55.38 6.50 22/08 7 33.53 7 33.53 6.50 20/08 6 57.44 6 57.44 6.50 19/08 12 41.92 12 41.92 6.50 18/08 6 30.82 6 30.82 6.50 16/08 20 86.22 20 86.22 6.50 12/08 7 32.06 7 32.06 6.50 11/08 10 39.74 10 39.74 6.50 10/08 32 131.72 32 131.72 6.50 09/08 24 101.21 24 101.21 6.50 08/08 27 90.97 20 90.97 6.50 06/08 15 76.19 15 76.19 6.50 05/08 20 54.82 20 54.82 6.50 04/08 12 48.65 12 48.65 6.50 03/08 7 30.42 7 30.42 6.50 02/08 8 29.79 8 29.79 6.50 01/08 7 34.89 7 34.89 6.50 30/07 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.50 29/07 8 34.95 8 34.95 6.50 28/07 24 96.80 24 96.80 6.50 27/07 14 53.80 14 53.80 6.50 26/07 18 68.74 18 68.74 6.50 25/07 17 106.07 17 106.07 6.50 22/07 20 88.74 20 88.74 6.50 21/07 12 61.54 12 61.54 6.50 20/07 16 63.45 16 63.45 6.50 19/07 23 91.25 23 91.25 6.50 18/07 9 27.87 9 27.87 6.50 16/07 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.50 15/07 5 29.60 5 29.60 6.50 14/07 6 32.17 6 32.17 6.50 13/07 4 24.85 4 24.85 6.50 12/07 5 26.35 5 26.35 6.50 11/07 5 35.29 5 35.29 6.50 08/07 38 199.94 38 199.94 6.50 07/07 3 16 3 16 6.50 05/07 5 23.73 5 23.73 6.50 04/07 5 23.74 5 23.74 6.50 02/07 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.50 REVERSE REPO DATE BIDS RECEIVED BIDS ACCEPTED FIXED RATE NO AMT (bln NO AMT (bln rupees) (%) rupees) 20/09 17 29.45 17 29.45 6.00 19/09 19 34.17 19 34.17 6.00 17/09 19 12.71 19 12.71 6.00 16/09 50 92.36 50 92.36 6.00 15/09 26 82.17 26 82.17 6.00 14/09 24 64.81 24 64.81 6.00 12/09 24 45.97 24 45.97 6.00 09/09 33 52.60 33 52.60 6.00 08/09 27 28.41 27 28.41 6.00 07/09 27 27.47 27 27.47 6.00 06/09 33 57.12 33 57.12 6.00 05/09 16 35.04 16 35.04 6.00 03/09 17 12.66 17 12.66 6.00 02/09 60 216.43 60 216.43 6.00 01/09 36 82.37 36 82.37 6.00 31/08 30 63.28 30 63.28 6.00 30/08 27 82.81 27 82.81 6.00 29/08 27 41.93 27 41.93 6.00 26/08 26 37.56 26 37.56 6.00 25/08 14 11.08 14 11.08 6.00 24/08 18 24.76 18 24.76 6.00 23/08 18 22.61 18 22.61 6.00 22/08 21 39.99 21 39.99 6.00 20/08 14 12.76 14 12.76 6.00 19/08 61 149.73 61 149.73 6.00 18/08 44 106.73 44 106.73 6.00 17/08 27 108.28 27 108.28 6.00 16/08 18 27.06 18 27.06 6.00 12/08 38 69.96 38 69.96 6.00 11/08 20 23.47 20 23.47 6.00 10/08 22 27.68 22 27.68 6.00 09/08 22 54.79 22 54.79 6.00 08/08 16 23.88 16 23.88 6.00 06/08 11 5.20 11 5.20 6.00 05/08 40 69.99 40 69.99 6.00 04/08 25 33.24 25 33.24 6.00 03/08 27 66.60 27 66.60 6.00 02/08 24 27.15 24 27.15 6.00 01/08 32 42.87 32 42.87 6.00 30/07 26 65.65 26 65.65 6.00 29/07 18 30.04 18 30.04 6.00 28/07 18 20.67 18 20.67 6.00 27/07 21 32.49 21 32.49 6.00 26/07 18 44.29 18 44.29 6.00 25/07 54 110.50 54 110.50 6.00 21/07 37 74.78 37 74.78 6.00 20/07 20 42.49 20 42.49 6.00 19/07 19 22.07 19 22.07 6.00 18/07 18 25.17 18 25.17 6.00 16/07 27 51.74 27 51.74 6.00 15/07 24 16.96 24 16.96 6.00 14/07 22 27.31 22 27.31 6.00 13/07 24 23.33 24 23.33 6.00 12/07 25 27.01 25 27.01 6.00 11/07 29 52.53 29 52.53 6.00 08/07 57 127.24 57 127.24 6.00 07/07 30 25.99 30 25.99 6.00 06/07 19 70.62 19 70.62 6.00 05/07 22 32.08 22 32.08 6.00 04/07 58 185.36 58 185.36 6.00 02/07 67 606.28 67 606.28 6.00 01/07 45 221.13 45 221.13 6.00 Source text - bit.ly/2d1nXUr ($1 = 67.0150 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom)
TOKYO, May 22 Japanese government bonds edged down on Monday, taking their cue from U.S. Treasuries as firm equities sapped demand for safe-haven debt.
(Adds text, updates prices) By Rushil Dutta May 22 Most Asian currencies edged higher on Monday, supported by a slight return in risk appetite though investors remained wary of the ongoing political turmoil in Washington. Asian investors were assessing renewed tensions in the Korean peninsula after North Korea fired a ballistic missile into waters off its east coast on Sunday, but most were taking the North's second missile test in a week in their stride. The South