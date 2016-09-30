Chase retires hurt as Windies crawl towards Pakistan total
West Indies' Roston Chase retired hurt as the hosts crawled to 218 for five against Pakistan in their first innings on day three of the third and final test in Dominica on Friday.
Sept 30 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 15 bids for 74.29 billion rupees ($1.12 billion) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS RECEIVED BIDS ACCEPTED FIXED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln rupees) (%) rupees) 30/09 15 74.29 15 74.29 6.50 29/09 7 76.72 7 76.72 6.50 28/09 8 79.10 8 79.10 6.50 27/09 15 116.64 15 116.64 6.50 26/09 5 27.48 5 27.48 6.50 23/09 6 29.46 6 29.46 6.50 22/09 6 30.15 6 30.15 6.50 21/09 8 36.47 8 36.47 6.50 20/09 8 33.91 8 33.91 6.50 19/09 24 158.05 24 158.05 6.50 17/09 2 45.10 2 45.10 6.50 16/09 38 142.23 38 142.23 6.50 15/09 13 56.21 13 56.21 6.50 14/09 17 59.93 17 59.93 6.50 12/09 14 46.61 14 46.61 6.50 09/09 9 38.06 9 38.06 6.50 08/09 9 37.08 9 37.08 6.50 07/09 9 37.07 9 37.07 6.50 06/09 8 32.60 8 32.60 6.50 03/09 7 21.85 7 21.85 6.50 02/09 14 47.40 14 47.40 6.50 01/09 10 37.53 10 37.53 6.50 31/08 9 32.07 9 32.07 6.50 30/08 18 107.18 18 107.18 6.50 29/08 16 88.48 16 88.48 6.50 26/08 10 35.82 10 35.82 6.50 25/08 8 33.28 8 33.28 6.50 24/08 19 123.49 19 123.49 6.50 23/08 13 55.38 13 55.38 6.50 22/08 7 33.53 7 33.53 6.50 20/08 6 57.44 6 57.44 6.50 19/08 12 41.92 12 41.92 6.50 18/08 6 30.82 6 30.82 6.50 16/08 20 86.22 20 86.22 6.50 12/08 7 32.06 7 32.06 6.50 11/08 10 39.74 10 39.74 6.50 10/08 32 131.72 32 131.72 6.50 09/08 24 101.21 24 101.21 6.50 08/08 27 90.97 20 90.97 6.50 06/08 15 76.19 15 76.19 6.50 05/08 20 54.82 20 54.82 6.50 04/08 12 48.65 12 48.65 6.50 03/08 7 30.42 7 30.42 6.50 02/08 8 29.79 8 29.79 6.50 01/08 7 34.89 7 34.89 6.50 30/07 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.50 29/07 8 34.95 8 34.95 6.50 28/07 24 96.80 24 96.80 6.50 27/07 14 53.80 14 53.80 6.50 26/07 18 68.74 18 68.74 6.50 25/07 17 106.07 17 106.07 6.50 22/07 20 88.74 20 88.74 6.50 21/07 12 61.54 12 61.54 6.50 20/07 16 63.45 16 63.45 6.50 19/07 23 91.25 23 91.25 6.50 18/07 9 27.87 9 27.87 6.50 16/07 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.50 15/07 5 29.60 5 29.60 6.50 14/07 6 32.17 6 32.17 6.50 13/07 4 24.85 4 24.85 6.50 12/07 5 26.35 5 26.35 6.50 11/07 5 35.29 5 35.29 6.50 08/07 38 199.94 38 199.94 6.50 07/07 3 16 3 16 6.50 05/07 5 23.73 5 23.73 6.50 04/07 5 23.74 5 23.74 6.50 02/07 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.50 REVERSE REPO DATE BIDS RECEIVED BIDS ACCEPTED FIXED RATE NO AMT (bln NO AMT (bln rupees) (%) rupees) 29/09 43 123.99 43 123.99 6.00 28/09 27 39.92 27 39.92 6.00 27/09 28 107.51 28 107.51 6.00 26/09 30 58.92 30 58.92 6.00 23/09 25 30.34 25 30.34 6.00 22/09 20 29.33 20 29.33 6.00 21/09 21 27.66 21 27.66 6.00 20/09 17 29.45 17 29.45 6.00 19/09 19 34.17 19 34.17 6.00 17/09 19 12.71 19 12.71 6.00 16/09 50 92.36 50 92.36 6.00 15/09 26 82.17 26 82.17 6.00 14/09 24 64.81 24 64.81 6.00 12/09 24 45.97 24 45.97 6.00 09/09 33 52.60 33 52.60 6.00 08/09 27 28.41 27 28.41 6.00 07/09 27 27.47 27 27.47 6.00 06/09 33 57.12 33 57.12 6.00 05/09 16 35.04 16 35.04 6.00 03/09 17 12.66 17 12.66 6.00 02/09 60 216.43 60 216.43 6.00 01/09 36 82.37 36 82.37 6.00 31/08 30 63.28 30 63.28 6.00 30/08 27 82.81 27 82.81 6.00 29/08 27 41.93 27 41.93 6.00 26/08 26 37.56 26 37.56 6.00 25/08 14 11.08 14 11.08 6.00 24/08 18 24.76 18 24.76 6.00 23/08 18 22.61 18 22.61 6.00 22/08 21 39.99 21 39.99 6.00 20/08 14 12.76 14 12.76 6.00 19/08 61 149.73 61 149.73 6.00 18/08 44 106.73 44 106.73 6.00 17/08 27 108.28 27 108.28 6.00 16/08 18 27.06 18 27.06 6.00 12/08 38 69.96 38 69.96 6.00 11/08 20 23.47 20 23.47 6.00 10/08 22 27.68 22 27.68 6.00 09/08 22 54.79 22 54.79 6.00 08/08 16 23.88 16 23.88 6.00 06/08 11 5.20 11 5.20 6.00 05/08 40 69.99 40 69.99 6.00 04/08 25 33.24 25 33.24 6.00 03/08 27 66.60 27 66.60 6.00 02/08 24 27.15 24 27.15 6.00 01/08 32 42.87 32 42.87 6.00 30/07 26 65.65 26 65.65 6.00 29/07 18 30.04 18 30.04 6.00 28/07 18 20.67 18 20.67 6.00 27/07 21 32.49 21 32.49 6.00 26/07 18 44.29 18 44.29 6.00 25/07 54 110.50 54 110.50 6.00 21/07 37 74.78 37 74.78 6.00 20/07 20 42.49 20 42.49 6.00 19/07 19 22.07 19 22.07 6.00 18/07 18 25.17 18 25.17 6.00 16/07 27 51.74 27 51.74 6.00 15/07 24 16.96 24 16.96 6.00 14/07 22 27.31 22 27.31 6.00 13/07 24 23.33 24 23.33 6.00 12/07 25 27.01 25 27.01 6.00 11/07 29 52.53 29 52.53 6.00 08/07 57 127.24 57 127.24 6.00 07/07 30 25.99 30 25.99 6.00 06/07 19 70.62 19 70.62 6.00 05/07 22 32.08 22 32.08 6.00 04/07 58 185.36 58 185.36 6.00 02/07 67 606.28 67 606.28 6.00 01/07 45 221.13 45 221.13 6.00 Source text: bit.ly/2dclMkX ($1 = 66.6000 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom)
West Indies' Roston Chase retired hurt as the hosts crawled to 218 for five against Pakistan in their first innings on day three of the third and final test in Dominica on Friday.
May 12 West Indies' Roston Chase retired hurt as the hosts crawled to 218 for five against Pakistan in their first innings on day three of the third and final test in Dominica on Friday.