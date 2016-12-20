Dec 20 The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all six bids for 23.62 billion rupees ($347.25 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS RECEIVED BIDS ACCEPTED FIXED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln rupees) (%) rupees) 20/12 6 23.62 6 23.62 6.25 19/12 6 20.70 6 20.70 6.25 17/12 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.25 16/12 8 70.32 8 70.32 6.25 15/12 9 37.12 9 37.12 6.25 14/12 10 40.62 10 40.62 6.25 13/12 6 23.82 6 23.82 6.25 09/12 17 90.61 17 90.61 6.25 08/12 37 185.67 37 185.67 6.25 07/12 4 26.75 4 26.75 6.25 06/12 19 84.62 19 84.62 6.25 05/12 7 28.16 7 28.16 6.25 03/12 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.25 02/12 8 27.41 8 27.41 6.25 01/12 9 38.11 9 38.11 6.25 30/11 18 51.08 18 51.08 6.25 29/11 41 145.55 41 145.55 6.25 28/11 49 170.24 49 170.24 6.25 25/11 7 21.67 7 21.67 6.25 24/11 4 20.62 4 20.62 6.25 23/11 4 22.00 4 22.00 6.25 22/11 4 20.50 4 20.50 6.25 21/11 4 20.00 4 20.00 6.25 19/11 0 0.00 0 0.00 6.25 18/11 5 27.71 5 27.71 6.25 17/11 5 27.60 5 27.60 6.25 16/11 7 39.88 7 39.88 6.25 15/11 5 31.48 5 31.48 6.25 11/11 21 102.25 21 102.25 6.25 10/11 31 151.59 31 151.59 6.25 09/11 25 151.24 25 151.24 6.25 08/11 22 124.27 22 124.27 6.25 07/11 23 126.73 23 126.73 6.25 05/11 4 2.27 4 2.27 6.25 04/11 9 43.20 9 43.20 6.25 03/11 8 37.84 8 37.84 6.25 02/11 6 34.84 6 34.84 6.25 01/11 6 36.84 6 36.84 6.25 29/10 4 12.00 4 12.00 6.25 28/10 24 137.18 24 137.18 6.25 27/10 7 37.45 7 37.45 6.25 26/10 9 84.33 9 84.33 6.25 25/10 17 110.91 17 110.91 6.25 24/10 36 179.57 36 179.57 6.25 21/10 30 162.87 30 162.87 6.25 20/10 21 99.40 21 99.40 6.25 19/10 10 38.71 10 38.71 6.25 18/10 8 55.05 8 55.05 6.25 17/10 13 92.79 13 92.79 6.25 15/10 9 70.14 9 70.14 6.25 14/10 38 147.84 38 147.84 6.25 13/10 37 180.16 37 180.16 6.25 10/10 20 80.10 20 80.10 6.25 07/10 9 30.71 9 30.71 6.25 06/10 6 28.01 6 28.01 6.25 05/10 8 31.94 8 31.94 6.25 04/10 7 28.16 7 28.16 6.50 03/10 8 31.81 8 31.81 6.50 01/10 2 22 2 22 6.50 REVERSE REPO DATE BIDS RECEIVED BIDS ACCEPTED FIXED RATE NO AMT (bln NO AMT (bln rupees) (%) rupees) 19/12 37 64.91 37 64.91 5.75 17/12 38 102.89 38 102.89 5.75 16/12 30 46.64 30 46.64 5.75 15/12 35 44.24 35 44.24 5.75 14/12 30 27.21 30 27.21 5.75 13/12 38 151.90 38 151.90 5.75 12/12 28 674.89 28 674.89 5.75 10/12 34 691.07 34 691.07 5.75 09/12 77 519.74 77 519.74 5.75 08/12 29 69.97 29 69.97 5.75 07/12 14 11.57 14 11.57 5.75 06/12 12 19.04 12 19.04 5.75 05/12 19 22.19 19 22.19 5.75 03/12 24 109.09 24 109.09 5.75 02/12 23 188.66 23 188.66 5.75 01/12 28 256.48 28 256.48 5.75 30/11 20 43.05 20 43.05 5.75 29/11 14 29.47 14 29.47 5.75 28/11 15 43.48 15 43.48 5.75 25/11 60 184.23 60 184.23 5.75 24/11 39 86.96 39 86.96 5.75 23/11 37 84.86 37 84.86 5.75 22/11 38 72.13 38 72.13 5.75 21/11 38 95.19 38 95.19 5.75 19/11 55 389.75 55 389.75 5.75 18/11 36 82.55 36 82.55 5.75 17/11 47 169.29 47 169.29 5.75 16/11 38 96.08 38 96.08 5.75 15/11 52 154.05 52 154.05 5.75 14/11 49 364.11 49 364.11 5.75 13/11 55 576.2 55 576.2 5.75 10/11 34 111.87 34 111.87 5.75 09/11 34 79.97 34 79.97 5.75 08/11 23 40.67 23 40.67 5.75 07/11 21 34.84 21 34.84 5.75 05/11 13 16.17 13 16.17 5.75 04/11 18 35.64 18 35.64 5.75 03/11 27 45.30 27 45.30 5.75 02/11 20 46.28 20 46.28 5.75 01/11 29 82.21 29 82.21 5.75 31/10 20 63.82 20 63.82 5.75 29/10 11 12.60 11 12.60 5.75 28/10 53 169.09 53 169.09 5.75 27/10 36 66.78 36 66.78 5.75 26/10 34 96.38 34 96.38 5.75 25/10 30 44.18 30 44.18 5.75 24/10 19 47.66 19 47.66 5.75 21/10 27 45.59 27 45.59 5.75 20/10 18 24.42 18 24.42 5.75 19/10 25 31.81 25 31.81 5.75 18/10 17 25.08 17 25.08 5.75 17/10 17 35.50 17 35.50 5.75 15/10 14 26.59 14 26.59 5.75 14/10 47 199.85 47 199.85 5.75 13/10 28 78.55 28 78.55 5.75 10/10 35 39.46 35 39.46 5.75 7/10 33 99.95 33 99.95 5.75 6/10 22 29.05 22 29.05 5.75 5/10 29 51.00 29 51.00 5.75 4/10 25 37.87 25 37.87 5.75 3/10 31 60.97 31 60.97 6.00 1/10 31 72.70 31 72.70 6.00 Source text - bit.ly/2hlMCUr ($1 = 68.0199 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)