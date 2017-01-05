Jan 5 The Reserve Bank of India said on
Thursday it accepted all 2 bids for 14 billion rupees
($206.16 million)at its one-day repo auction , through
which it injects liquidity into the banking system.
REPO
DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED
RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE
No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%)
rupees) rupees)
05/01 2 14 2 14 6.25
04/01 2 14 2 14 6.25
03/01 4 15.20 4 15.20 6.25
02/01 4 23.97 4 23.97 6.25
31/12 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.25
30/12 8 40.57 8 40.57 6.25
29/12 6 63.67 6 63.67 6.25
28/12 7 42.94 7 42.94 6.25
27/12 4 23.50 4 23.50 6.25
26/12 5 23.65 5 23.65 6.25
23/12 9 34.30 9 34.30 6.25
22/12 5 24.15 5 24.15 6.25
21/12 11 43.41 11 43.41 6.25
20/12 6 23.62 6 23.62 6.25
19/12 6 20.70 6 20.70 6.25
17/12 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.25
16/12 8 70.32 8 70.32 6.25
15/12 9 37.12 9 37.12 6.25
14/12 10 40.62 10 40.62 6.25
13/12 6 23.82 6 23.82 6.25
09/12 17 90.61 17 90.61 6.25
08/12 37 185.67 37 185.67 6.25
07/12 4 26.75 4 26.75 6.25
06/12 19 84.62 19 84.62 6.25
05/12 7 28.16 7 28.16 6.25
03/12 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.25
02/12 8 27.41 8 27.41 6.25
01/12 9 38.11 9 38.11 6.25
REVERSE
REPO
DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED
RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE
NO AMT (bln NO AMT (bln (%)
rupees) rupees)
04/01 44 83.99 44 83.99 5.75
03/01 54 214.50 54 214.50 5.75
02/01 74 584.10 74 584.10 5.75
31/12 66 816.14 66 816.14 5.75
30/12 31 138.79 31 138.79 5.75
29/12 34 93.38 34 93.38 5.75
28/12 33 58.52 33 58.52 5.75
27/12 24 71.90 24 71.90 5.75
26/12 27 46.14 27 46.14 5.75
23/12 62 161.92 62 161.92 5.75
22/12 39 44.70 39 44.70 5.75
21/12 35 35.29 35 35.29 5.75
20/12 33 46.30 33 46.30 5.75
19/12 37 64.91 37 64.91 5.75
17/12 38 102.89 38 102.89 5.75
16/12 30 46.64 30 46.64 5.75
15/12 35 44.24 35 44.24 5.75
14/12 30 27.21 30 27.21 5.75
13/12 38 151.90 38 151.90 5.75
12/12 28 674.89 28 674.89 5.75
10/12 34 691.07 34 691.07 5.75
09/12 77 519.74 77 519.74 5.75
08/12 29 69.97 29 69.97 5.75
07/12 14 11.57 14 11.57 5.75
06/12 12 19.04 12 19.04 5.75
05/12 19 22.19 19 22.19 5.75
03/12 24 109.09 24 109.09 5.75
02/12 23 188.66 23 188.66 5.75
01/12 28 256.48 28 256.48 5.75
Source text - bit.ly/2ie8xgD
($1 = 67.9099 Indian rupees)
(Bengaluru newsroom)