May 3 The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all one bid for 9.05 billion rupees ($141.08 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees) 03/05 1 9.05 1 9.05 6.25 02/05 2 14.05 2 14.05 6.25 29/04 1 60.00 1 60.00 6.25 28/04 4 11.70 4 11.70 6.25 27/04 3 14.55 3 14.55 6.25 26/04 3 10.25 3 10.25 6.25 25/04 3 10.25 3 10.25 6.25 24/04 1 9.05 1 9.05 6.25 21/04 1 9.05 1 9.05 6.25 20/04 1 9.05 1 9.05 6.25 19/04 1 9.05 1 9.05 6.25 18/04 1 9.05 1 9.05 6.25 17/04 1 9.05 1 9.05 6.25 15/04 0 0 0 0 6.25 13/04 2 09.70 2 09.70 6.25 12/04 1 09.05 1 09.05 6.25 11/04 1 09.05 1 09.05 6.25 10/04 2 12.55 2 12.55 6.25 07/04 2 12.05 2 12.05 6.25 06/04 2 10.45 2 10.45 6.25 05/04 2 12.55 2 12.55 6.25 03/04 3 17.21 3 17.21 6.25 REVERSE REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE NO AMT (bln NO AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees) 02/05 51 150.50 51 150.50 6.00 01/05 22 67.58 22 67.58 6.00 29/04 14 24.66 14 24.66 6.00 28/04 83 509.90 83 509.90 6.00 27/04 52 196.21 52 196.21 6.00 26/04 53 192.71 53 192.71 6.00 25/04 46 154.88 46 154.88 6.00 24/04 28 79.39 28 79.39 6.00 21/04 47 255.90 47 255.90 6.00 20/04 56 211.56 56 211.56 6.00 19/04 32 147.50 32 147.50 6.00 18/04 47 115.74 47 115.74 6.00 17/04 39 86.94 39 86.94 6.00 15/04 30 161.72 30 161.72 6.00 13/04 82 258.62 82 258.62 6.00 12/04 57 155.36 57 155.36 6.00 11/04 56 278.91 56 278.91 6.00 10/04 52 276.92 52 276.92 6.00 07/04 67 749.26 67 749.26 6.00 06/04 74 527.28 74 527.28 6.00 05/04 74 677.89 74 677.89 5.75 04/04 38 292.33 38 292.33 5.75 03/04 68 850.88 68 850.88 5.75 Source text: (bit.ly/2pECues) ($1 = 64.1500 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)