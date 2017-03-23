WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 23 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all two bids for 14.55 billion rupees ($222.24 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO ADATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees) 23/03 2 14.55 2 14.55 6.25 22/03 2 14.55 2 14.55 6.25 21/03 2 10.50 2 10.50 6.25 20/03 3 11.15 3 11.15 6.25 18/03 2 50.36 2 50.36 6.25 17/03 7 15.97 7 15.97 6.25 16/03 3 6.50 3 6.50 6.25 15/03 2 8.60 2 8.60 6.25 14/03 3 10.50 3 10.50 6.25 10/03 1 5.50 1 5.50 6.25 09/03 1 5.50 1 5.50 6.25 08/03 1 5.50 1 5.50 6.25 07/03 1 4.50 1 4.50 6.25 06/03 2 6.15 2 6.15 6.25 04/03 3 34.80 3 34.80 6.25 03/03 3 9.05 3 9.05 6.25 02/03 2 5.84 2 5.84 6.25 01/03 1 5.50 1 5.50 6.25 28/02 2 14 2 14 6.25 27/02 2 14 2 14 6.25 23/02 3 15 3 15 6.25 22/02 2 14 2 14 6.25 20/02 3 14.40 3 14.40 6.25 18/02 8 45.83 8 45.83 6.25 17/02 6 22.35 6 22.35 6.25 16/02 4 17.80 4 17.80 6.25 15/02 6 18.75 6 18.75 6.25 14/02 3 15.90 3 15.90 6.25 13/02 3 16.00 3 16.00 6.25 10/02 4 16.50 4 16.50 6.25 09/02 2 14 2 14 6.25 08/02 2 14 2 14 6.25 07/02 12 51.15 12 51.15 6.25 06/02 2 14 2 14 6.25 04/02 3 61 3 61 6.25 03/02 5 16.90 5 16.90 6.25 02/02 2 14.00 2 14.00 6.25 01/02 2 14.00 2 14.00 6.25 REVERSE REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE NO AMT (bln NO AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees) 22/03 47 178.64 47 178.64 5.75 21/03 56 275.50 56 275.50 5.75 20/03 43 204.76 43 204.76 5.75 18/03 12 36.75 12 36.75 5.75 17/03 65 308.12 65 308.12 5.75 16/03 57 311.20 57 311.20 5.75 15/03 47 294.70 47 294.70 5.75 14/03 57 338.18 57 338.18 5.75 13/03 20 88.46 20 88.46 5.75 10/03 65 398.92 65 398.92 5.75 09/03 43 276.46 43 276.46 5.75 08/03 26 58.68 26 58.68 5.75 07/03 26 45.03 26 45.03 5.75 06/03 21 38.03 21 38.03 5.75 04/03 16 23.04 16 23.04 5.75 03/03 67 291.77 67 291.77 5.75 02/03 42 124.28 42 124.28 5.75 01/03 37 72.58 37 72.58 5.75 28/02 43 223.15 43 223.15 5.75 27/02 51 215.56 51 215.56 5.75 24/02 37 102.74 37 102.74 5.75 23/02 33 142.20 33 142.20 5.75 22/02 39 68.97 39 68.97 5.75 21/02 30 73.03 30 73.03 5.75 20/02 20 83.72 20 83.72 5.75 18/02 24 32.01 24 32.01 5.75 17/02 62 243.84 62 243.84 5.75 16/02 32 70.03 32 70.03 5.75 15/02 28 26.52 28 26.52 5.75 14/02 28 38.90 28 38.90 5.75 13/02 28 91.31 28 91.31 5.75 10/02 25 36.32 25 36.32 5.75 09/02 20 28.03 20 28.03 5.75 08/02 22 33.21 22 33.21 5.75 07/02 19 22.13 19 22.13 5.75 06/02 19 29.17 19 29.17 5.75 04/02 13 23.67 13 23.67 5.75 03/02 62 174.04 62 174.04 5.75 02/02 39 83.93 39 83.93 5.75 01/02 42 134.22 42 134.22 5.75 Source text - bit.ly/2nM3mev ($1 = 65.4700 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
COLOMBO The number of people known to have been killed in floods and landslides in Sri Lanka rose to 113, officials said on Saturday, as the country appealed for international assistance.