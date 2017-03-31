WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 31 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 14 bids for 93.95 billion rupees ($1.45 billion) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees) 31/03 14 93.95 14 93.95 6.25 30/03 5 66.90 5 66.90 6.25 29/03 3 16.80 3 16.80 6.25 28/03 11 30.45 11 30.45 6.25 27/03 2 14.55 2 14.55 6.25 26/03 1 0.04 1 0.04 6.25 24/03 2 14.55 2 14.55 6.25 23/03 2 14.55 2 14.55 6.25 22/03 2 14.55 2 14.55 6.25 21/03 2 10.50 2 10.50 6.25 20/03 3 11.15 3 11.15 6.25 18/03 2 50.36 2 50.36 6.25 17/03 7 15.97 7 15.97 6.25 16/03 3 6.50 3 6.50 6.25 15/03 2 8.60 2 8.60 6.25 14/03 3 10.50 3 10.50 6.25 10/03 1 5.50 1 5.50 6.25 09/03 1 5.50 1 5.50 6.25 08/03 1 5.50 1 5.50 6.25 07/03 1 4.50 1 4.50 6.25 06/03 2 6.15 2 6.15 6.25 04/03 3 34.80 3 34.80 6.25 03/03 3 9.05 3 9.05 6.25 02/03 2 5.84 2 5.84 6.25 01/03 1 5.50 1 5.50 6.25 28/02 2 14 2 14 6.25 27/02 2 14 2 14 6.25 23/02 3 15 3 15 6.25 22/02 2 14 2 14 6.25 20/02 3 14.40 3 14.40 6.25 18/02 8 45.83 8 45.83 6.25 17/02 6 22.35 6 22.35 6.25 16/02 4 17.80 4 17.80 6.25 15/02 6 18.75 6 18.75 6.25 14/02 3 15.90 3 15.90 6.25 13/02 3 16.00 3 16.00 6.25 10/02 4 16.50 4 16.50 6.25 09/02 2 14 2 14 6.25 08/02 2 14 2 14 6.25 07/02 12 51.15 12 51.15 6.25 06/02 2 14 2 14 6.25 04/02 3 61 3 61 6.25 03/02 5 16.90 5 16.90 6.25 02/02 2 14.00 2 14.00 6.25 01/02 2 14.00 2 14.00 6.25 REVERSE REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE NO AMT (bln NO AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees) 30/03 77 830.45 77 830.45 5.75 29/03 86 886.32 86 886.32 5.75 28/03 37 283.89 37 283.89 5.75 27/03 45 305.67 45 305.67 5.75 26/03 07 12.74 07 12.74 5.75 24/03 69 385.72 69 385.72 5.75 23/03 54 245.69 54 245.69 5.75 22/03 47 178.64 47 178.64 5.75 21/03 56 275.50 56 275.50 5.75 20/03 43 204.76 43 204.76 5.75 18/03 12 36.75 12 36.75 5.75 17/03 65 308.12 65 308.12 5.75 16/03 57 311.20 57 311.20 5.75 15/03 47 294.70 47 294.70 5.75 14/03 57 338.18 57 338.18 5.75 13/03 20 88.46 20 88.46 5.75 10/03 65 398.92 65 398.92 5.75 09/03 43 276.46 43 276.46 5.75 08/03 26 58.68 26 58.68 5.75 07/03 26 45.03 26 45.03 5.75 06/03 21 38.03 21 38.03 5.75 04/03 16 23.04 16 23.04 5.75 03/03 67 291.77 67 291.77 5.75 02/03 42 124.28 42 124.28 5.75 01/03 37 72.58 37 72.58 5.75 28/02 43 223.15 43 223.15 5.75 27/02 51 215.56 51 215.56 5.75 24/02 37 102.74 37 102.74 5.75 23/02 33 142.20 33 142.20 5.75 22/02 39 68.97 39 68.97 5.75 21/02 30 73.03 30 73.03 5.75 20/02 20 83.72 20 83.72 5.75 18/02 24 32.01 24 32.01 5.75 17/02 62 243.84 62 243.84 5.75 16/02 32 70.03 32 70.03 5.75 15/02 28 26.52 28 26.52 5.75 14/02 28 38.90 28 38.90 5.75 13/02 28 91.31 28 91.31 5.75 10/02 25 36.32 25 36.32 5.75 09/02 20 28.03 20 28.03 5.75 08/02 22 33.21 22 33.21 5.75 07/02 19 22.13 19 22.13 5.75 06/02 19 29.17 19 29.17 5.75 04/02 13 23.67 13 23.67 5.75 03/02 62 174.04 62 174.04 5.75 02/02 39 83.93 39 83.93 5.75 01/02 42 134.22 42 134.22 5.75 Source text - bit.ly/2nS4tbz ($1 = 64.8725 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom)
COLOMBO The number of people known to have been killed in floods and landslides in Sri Lanka rose to 113, officials said on Saturday, as the country appealed for international assistance.