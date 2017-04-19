April 19 The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted one bid for 9.05 billion rupees ($140.16 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees) 19/04 1 9.05 1 9.05 6.25 18/04 1 9.05 1 9.05 6.25 17/04 1 9.05 1 9.05 6.25 15/04 0 0 0 0 6.25 13/04 2 09.70 2 09.70 6.25 12/04 1 09.05 1 09.05 6.25 11/04 1 09.05 1 09.05 6.25 10/04 2 12.55 2 12.55 6.25 07/04 2 12.05 2 12.05 6.25 06/04 2 10.45 2 10.45 6.25 05/04 2 12.55 2 12.55 6.25 03/04 3 17.21 3 17.21 6.25 31/03 14 93.95 14 93.95 6.25 30/03 5 66.90 5 66.90 6.25 29/03 3 16.80 3 16.80 6.25 28/03 11 30.45 11 30.45 6.25 27/03 2 14.55 2 14.55 6.25 26/03 1 0.04 1 0.04 6.25 24/03 2 14.55 2 14.55 6.25 23/03 2 14.55 2 14.55 6.25 22/03 2 14.55 2 14.55 6.25 21/03 2 10.50 2 10.50 6.25 20/03 3 11.15 3 11.15 6.25 18/03 2 50.36 2 50.36 6.25 17/03 7 15.97 7 15.97 6.25 16/03 3 6.50 3 6.50 6.25 15/03 2 8.60 2 8.60 6.25 14/03 3 10.50 3 10.50 6.25 10/03 1 5.50 1 5.50 6.25 09/03 1 5.50 1 5.50 6.25 08/03 1 5.50 1 5.50 6.25 07/03 1 4.50 1 4.50 6.25 06/03 2 6.15 2 6.15 6.25 04/03 3 34.80 3 34.80 6.25 03/03 3 9.05 3 9.05 6.25 02/03 2 5.84 2 5.84 6.25 01/03 1 5.50 1 5.50 6.25 REVERSE REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE NO AMT (bln NO AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees) 18/04 47 115.74 47 115.74 6.00 17/04 39 86.94 39 86.94 6.00 15/04 30 161.72 30 161.72 6.00 13/04 82 258.62 82 258.62 6.00 12/04 57 155.36 57 155.36 6.00 11/04 56 278.91 56 278.91 6.00 10/04 52 276.92 52 276.92 6.00 07/04 67 749.26 67 749.26 6.00 06/04 74 527.28 74 527.28 6.00 05/04 74 677.89 74 677.89 5.75 04/04 38 292.33 38 292.33 5.75 03/04 68 850.88 68 850.88 5.75 31/03 103 1351.77 103 1351.77 5.75 30/03 77 830.45 77 830.45 5.75 29/03 86 886.32 86 886.32 5.75 28/03 37 283.89 37 283.89 5.75 27/03 45 305.67 45 305.67 5.75 26/03 07 12.74 07 12.74 5.75 24/03 69 385.72 69 385.72 5.75 23/03 54 245.69 54 245.69 5.75 22/03 47 178.64 47 178.64 5.75 21/03 56 275.50 56 275.50 5.75 20/03 43 204.76 43 204.76 5.75 18/03 12 36.75 12 36.75 5.75 17/03 65 308.12 65 308.12 5.75 16/03 57 311.20 57 311.20 5.75 15/03 47 294.70 47 294.70 5.75 14/03 57 338.18 57 338.18 5.75 13/03 20 88.46 20 88.46 5.75 10/03 65 398.92 65 398.92 5.75 09/03 43 276.46 43 276.46 5.75 08/03 26 58.68 26 58.68 5.75 07/03 26 45.03 26 45.03 5.75 06/03 21 38.03 21 38.03 5.75 04/03 16 23.04 16 23.04 5.75 03/03 67 291.77 67 291.77 5.75 02/03 42 124.28 42 124.28 5.75 01/03 37 72.58 37 72.58 5.75 Source text - bit.ly/2omi9ZV ($1 = 64.5700 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom)