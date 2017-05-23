Vietnam police detain dissident for deportation - wife
HANOI Vietnamese police detained a French dissident of Vietnamese descent for deportation on Friday after the Communist state revoked his Vietnamese citizenship last month, his wife said.
May 23 The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 5 bids for 23 billion rupees ($355.08 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees) 23/05 5 23 5 23 6.25 22/05 5 21.45 5 21.45 6.25 20/05 0 0 0 0 6.25 19/05 4 22.30 4 22.30 6.25 18/05 5 23.27 5 23.27 6.25 17/05 5 23.37 5 23.37 6.25 16/05 8 25.23 8 25.23 6.25 15/05 19 125.36 19 125.36 6.25 12/05 6 24.85 6 24.85 6.25 11/05 2 14.30 2 14.30 6.25 09/05 13 56.84 13 56.84 6.25 08/05 26 158.76 26 158.76 6.25 06/05 0 0 0 0 6.25 05/05 1 9.30 1 9.30 6.25 04/05 2 14.05 2 14.05 6.25 03/05 1 9.05 1 9.05 6.25 02/05 2 14.05 2 14.05 6.25 29/04 1 60.00 1 60.00 6.25 28/04 4 11.70 4 11.70 6.25 27/04 3 14.55 3 14.55 6.25 26/04 3 10.25 3 10.25 6.25 25/04 3 10.25 3 10.25 6.25 24/04 1 9.05 1 9.05 6.25 21/04 1 9.05 1 9.05 6.25 20/04 1 9.05 1 9.05 6.25 19/04 1 9.05 1 9.05 6.25 18/04 1 9.05 1 9.05 6.25 17/04 1 9.05 1 9.05 6.25 15/04 0 0 0 0 6.25 13/04 2 09.70 2 09.70 6.25 12/04 1 09.05 1 09.05 6.25 11/04 1 09.05 1 09.05 6.25 10/04 2 12.55 2 12.55 6.25 07/04 2 12.05 2 12.05 6.25 06/04 2 10.45 2 10.45 6.25 05/04 2 12.55 2 12.55 6.25 03/04 3 17.21 3 17.21 6.25 REVERSE REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE NO AMT (bln NO AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees) 22/05 42 118.56 42 118.56 6.00 20/05 25 65.17 25 65.17 6.00 19/05 47 242.33 47 242.33 6.00 18/05 39 132.66 39 132.66 6.00 17/05 44 140.99 44 140.99 6.00 16/05 39 90.66 39 90.66 6.00 15/05 35 81.29 35 81.29 6.00 12/05 72 238.31 72 238.31 6.00 11/05 66 370.24 66 370.24 6.00 10/05 28 85.92 28 85.92 6.00 09/05 34 97.71 34 97.71 6.00 08/05 31 72.31 31 72.31 6.00 06/05 23 30.97 23 30.97 6.00 05/05 44 207.16 44 207.16 6.00 04/05 56 199.08 56 199.08 6.00 03/05 53 206.81 53 206.81 6.00 02/05 51 150.50 51 150.50 6.00 01/05 22 67.58 22 67.58 6.00 29/04 14 24.66 14 24.66 6.00 28/04 83 509.90 83 509.90 6.00 27/04 52 196.21 52 196.21 6.00 26/04 53 192.71 53 192.71 6.00 25/04 46 154.88 46 154.88 6.00 24/04 28 79.39 28 79.39 6.00 21/04 47 255.90 47 255.90 6.00 20/04 56 211.56 56 211.56 6.00 19/04 32 147.50 32 147.50 6.00 18/04 47 115.74 47 115.74 6.00 17/04 39 86.94 39 86.94 6.00 15/04 30 161.72 30 161.72 6.00 13/04 82 258.62 82 258.62 6.00 12/04 57 155.36 57 155.36 6.00 11/04 56 278.91 56 278.91 6.00 10/04 52 276.92 52 276.92 6.00 07/04 67 749.26 67 749.26 6.00 06/04 74 527.28 74 527.28 6.00 05/04 74 677.89 74 677.89 5.75 04/04 38 292.33 38 292.33 5.75 03/04 68 850.88 68 850.88 5.75 Source text: bit.ly/2qQcsYp ($1 = 64.7750 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
MUMBAI An internal investigation by India's Infosys into alleged improprieties related to two acquisitions by the IT services company found no evidence of wrongdoing, it said on Friday.