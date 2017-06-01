June 1 The Reserve Bank of India said on
Thursday it accepted all three bids for 17.50 billion
rupees ($271.47 million) at its one-day repo auction,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system.
REPO
DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED
RECEIVE ACCEPTED RATE
D
No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%)
rupees) rupees)
01/06 3 17.50 3 17.50 6.25
31/05 3 20.00 3 20.00 6.25
30/05 3 17.47 3 17.47 6.25
29/05 3 17.47 3 17.47 6.25
26/05 4 16.21 4 16.21 6.25
25/05 4 23.45 4 23.45 6.25
24/05 7 30.01 7 30.01 6.25
23/05 5 23 5 23 6.25
22/05 5 21.45 5 21.45 6.25
20/05 0 0 0 0 6.25
19/05 4 22.30 4 22.30 6.25
18/05 5 23.27 5 23.27 6.25
17/05 5 23.37 5 23.37 6.25
16/05 8 25.23 8 25.23 6.25
15/05 19 125.36 19 125.36 6.25
12/05 6 24.85 6 24.85 6.25
11/05 2 14.30 2 14.30 6.25
09/05 13 56.84 13 56.84 6.25
08/05 26 158.76 26 158.76 6.25
06/05 0 0 0 0 6.25
05/05 1 9.30 1 9.30 6.25
04/05 2 14.05 2 14.05 6.25
03/05 1 9.05 1 9.05 6.25
02/05 2 14.05 2 14.05 6.25
REVERSE
REPO
DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED
RECEIVE ACCEPTED RATE
D
NO AMT (bln NO AMT (bln (%)
rupees) rupees)
31/05 48 163.81 48 163.81 6.00
30/05 38 176.57 38 176.57 6.00
29/05 28 67.08 28 67.08 6.00
26/05 87 466.66 87 466.66 6.00
25/05 59 244.19 59 244.19 6.00
24/05 32 54.64 32 54.64 6.00
23/05 35 54.80 35 54.80 6.00
22/05 42 118.56 42 118.56 6.00
20/05 25 65.17 25 65.17 6.00
19/05 47 242.33 47 242.33 6.00
18/05 39 132.66 39 132.66 6.00
17/05 44 140.99 44 140.99 6.00
16/05 39 90.66 39 90.66 6.00
15/05 35 81.29 35 81.29 6.00
12/05 72 238.31 72 238.31 6.00
11/05 66 370.24 66 370.24 6.00
10/05 28 85.92 28 85.92 6.00
09/05 34 97.71 34 97.71 6.00
08/05 31 72.31 31 72.31 6.00
06/05 23 30.97 23 30.97 6.00
05/05 44 207.16 44 207.16 6.00
04/05 56 199.08 56 199.08 6.00
03/05 53 206.81 53 206.81 6.00
02/05 51 150.50 51 150.50 6.00
01/05 22 67.58 22 67.58 6.00
Source text: bit.ly/2sqSH7b
($1 = 64.4650 Indian rupees)
(Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)