US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher as oil rebounds
* Futures up: Dow 36 pts, S&P 6.25 pts, Nasdaq 19.75 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
MUMBAI, April 2 The Reserve Bank of India will try to manage short-term liquidity to ensure the overnight call money rate is closer to the policy repo rate, the central bank governor Raghuram Rajan said on Wednesday.
Rajan's comments, during a teleconference with analysts, came after the overnight cash rate was trading at 9.10/9.15 percent on Wednesday, well above the repo rate of 8 percent, after the RBI announced fresh curbs on banks' borrowing from the overnight funding window. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Writing by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam)
Karachi, April 20 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $272 million to $16,416 million in the week ending April 14, compared to $16,688 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 17 Held by the State $16,416.1 $16,688.2 mln -1.6 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,152.0 mln $5,055.9 mln 1.9 comme