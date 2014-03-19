MUMBAI, March 19 The Reserve Bank of India said
on Wednesday it accepted all 62 bids for 409.03 billion rupees
($6.70 billion) at its one-day repo auction through which it
injects additional cash into the banking system.
For detailed results, please see the table below:
---------------------------------------------------------------
REPO
---------------------------------------------------------------
DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED
---------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
19/03 62 409.03 62 409.03 8.00
18/03 62 408.13 62 408.13 8.00
14/03 55 364.73 55 364.71 8.00
13/03 50 342.11 50 342.11 8.00
12/03 44 294.15 44 294.15 8.00
11/03 48 308.25 48 308.25 8.00
10/03 48 320.03 48 320.03 8.00
07/03@ 28 215.63 28 215.63 8.00
07/03 14 52.07 14 52.07 8.00
06/03 33 224.60 33 224.60 8.00
05/03 7 22.70 7 22.70 8.00
04/03 9 28.17 9 28.17 8.00
03/03 14 116.81 14 116.81 8.00
28/02 33 221.59 33 221.59 8.00
26/02 41 290.57 41 290.57 8.00
25/02 32 233.95 32 233.91 8.00
24/02 36 238.17 36 238.12 8.00
21/02@ 23 201.93 23 201.93 8.00
21/02 19 80.35 19 80.35 8.00
20/02 36 278.83 36 278.83 8.00
18/02 50 337.04 50 337.04 8.00
17/02 61 383.07 61 383.07 8.00
14/02 63 407.02 63 407.02 8.00
13/02 62 391.67 62 391.67 8.00
--------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------
REVERSE REPO
--------------------------------------------------------------
DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED
--------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
18/03 12 31.88 12 31.88 7.00
14/03 2 8.14 2 8.14 7.00
13/03 22 105.88 22 105.88 7.00
12/03 10 15.98 10 15.98 7.00
11/03 09 12.43 09 12.43 7.00
10/03 16 65.39 16 65.39 7.00
07/03 08 28.40 08 28.40 7.00
06/03 26 78.23 26 78.23 7.00
05/03 17 25.54 17 25.54 7.00
04/03 24 105.52 24 105.52 7.00
03/03 29 97.84 29 97.84 7.00
28/02 12 62.73 12 62.73 7.00
26/02 8 30.75 8 30.75 7.00
25/02 13 48.40 13 48.40 7.00
24/02 16 38.54 16 38.54 7.00
21/02 16 30.05 16 30.05 7.00
20/02 33 117.13 33 117.13 7.00
18/02 3 2.19 3 2.19 7.00
17/02 12 28.42 12 28.42 7.00
14/02 4 1.59 4 1.59 7.00
13/02 3 4.55 3 4.55 7.00
--------------------------------------------------------------
@ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting
Fridays.
Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of
India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment
facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo
auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between
7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m.
($1 = 61.0862 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)