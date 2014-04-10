US STOCKS-Tech earnings power Nasdaq to record high; S&P, Dow flat
* Dow down 0.07 pct, S&P down 0.05 pct, Nasdaq up 0.26 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
April 10 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 41 bids for 174.53 billion rupees ($2.90 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects additional liquidity in to the banking system. For detailed results, please see the table below: --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 10/04 41 174.53 41 174,53 8.00 09/04 42 172.98 42 172.98 8.00 07/04 47 180.42 47 180.42 8.00 04/04@ 02 1.35 02 1.35 8.00 04/04 22 51.02 22 51.02 8.00 03/04 52 170.04 52 170.04 8.00 01/04 58 212.92 58 212.92 8.00 28/03 56 361.04 56 361.04 8.00 27/03 47 347.51 47 347.51 8.00 26/03 52 367.36 52 367.36 8.00 25/03 60 387.33 60 387.33 8.00 24/03 59 393.84 59 393.82 8.00 21/03@ 23 195.53 23 195.53 8.00 21/03 37 178.31 37 178.31 8.00 20/03 61 398.98 61 398.98 8.00 19/03 62 409.03 62 409.03 8.00 18/03 62 408.13 62 408.13 8.00 14/03 55 364.73 55 364.71 8.00 13/03 50 342.11 50 342.11 8.00 12/03 44 294.15 44 294.15 8.00 11/03 48 308.25 48 308.25 8.00 10/03 48 320.03 48 320.03 8.00 07/03@ 28 215.63 28 215.63 8.00 07/03 14 52.07 14 52.07 8.00 06/03 33 224.60 33 224.60 8.00 05/03 7 22.70 7 22.70 8.00 04/03 9 28.17 9 28.17 8.00 03/03 14 116.81 14 116.81 8.00 28/02 33 221.59 33 221.59 8.00 26/02 41 290.57 41 290.57 8.00 25/02 32 233.95 32 233.91 8.00 24/02 36 238.17 36 238.12 8.00 21/02@ 23 201.93 23 201.93 8.00 21/02 19 80.35 19 80.35 8.00 20/02 36 278.83 36 278.83 8.00 18/02 50 337.04 50 337.04 8.00 17/02 61 383.07 61 383.07 8.00 14/02 63 407.02 63 407.02 8.00 13/02 62 391.67 62 391.67 8.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 09/04 17 47.82 17 47.82 7.00 07/04 01 0.20 01 0.20 7.00 04/04 23 135.36 23 135.36 7.00 03/04 33 210.11 33 210.11 7.00 02/04 15 61.12 15 61.12 7.00 28/03 06 118.80 06 118.80 7.00 27/03 33 153.49 33 153.49 7.00 26/03 36 216.96 36 216.96 7.00 25/03 18 111.28 18 111.28 7.00 24/03 15 34.55 15 34.55 7.00 21/03 14 29.63 14 29.63 7.00 20/03 17 27.64 17 27.64 7.00 19/03 16 24.02 16 24.02 7.00 18/03 12 31.88 12 31.88 7.00 14/03 2 8.14 2 8.14 7.00 13/03 22 105.88 22 105.88 7.00 12/03 10 15.98 10 15.98 7.00 11/03 09 12.43 09 12.43 7.00 10/03 16 65.39 16 65.39 7.00 07/03 08 28.40 08 28.40 7.00 06/03 26 78.23 26 78.23 7.00 05/03 17 25.54 17 25.54 7.00 04/03 24 105.52 24 105.52 7.00 03/03 29 97.84 29 97.84 7.00 28/02 12 62.73 12 62.73 7.00 26/02 8 30.75 8 30.75 7.00 25/02 13 48.40 13 48.40 7.00 24/02 16 38.54 16 38.54 7.00 21/02 16 30.05 16 30.05 7.00 20/02 33 117.13 33 117.13 7.00 18/02 3 2.19 3 2.19 7.00 17/02 12 28.42 12 28.42 7.00 14/02 4 1.59 4 1.59 7.00 13/02 3 4.55 3 4.55 7.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. ($1 = 60.1150 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Dow down 0.07 pct, S&P down 0.05 pct, Nasdaq up 0.26 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Zodiac drops on doubts over Safran takeover (Adds details after ECB meeting, updates prices)