BRIEF-Goa Carbon says ops at Paradeep unit temporarily shut down
* Says operations at paradeep unit , has been temporarily shut down
MUMBAI, Aug 12 India cbank sets 8.12 pct cut-off at overnight variable rate repo auction * India cbank says weighted average rate at 8.14 percent at overnight variable rate repo auction * India cbank allots 50.06 billion rupees ($818.44 million) versus 50 billion rupees notified; gets bids worth 242.50 billion rupees($1 = 61.1650 rupees)
* Says railway board raised order quantity for coaches for fitment of bio-digester tanks