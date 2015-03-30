March 30 * India cbank to conduct 200 bln rupees ($3.20 bln) of 8-day term repo auction on March 31 * Bids at or below the repo rate of 7.50 pct will be rejected - RBI * The reversal of the 8-day term repo will be on April 8 - RBI ($1 = 62.5157 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Suvashree Choudhury)