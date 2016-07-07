Indonesia warns of more cyber attack havoc as business week starts
JAKARTA The Indonesian government said the global cyber attack that takes computer data hostage is likely to cause more havoc when offices reopen for business on Monday.
July 7 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all three bids for 16 billion rupees ($237.49 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS RECEIVED BIDS ACCEPTED FIXED RATE No. AMT (bln rupees) No. AMT (bln rupees) (%) 07/07 3 16 3 16 6.50 05/07 5 23.73 5 23.73 6.50 04/07 5 23.74 5 23.74 6.50 02/07 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.50 30/06 9 47.67 9 47.67 6.50 29/06 6 29.27 6 29.27 6.50 28/06 5 32.28 5 32.28 6.50 27/06 7 34.75 7 34.75 6.50 24/06 19 102.75 19 102.75 6.50 23/06 38 178.08 38 178.08 6.50 22/06 6 25.17 6 25.17 6.50 21/06 7 28.22 7 28.22 6.50 20/06 7 32.37 7 32.37 6.50 18/06 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.50 17/06 6 30.20 6 30.20 6.50 16/06 12 52.45 12 52.45 6.50 15/06 36 138.84 36 138.84 6.50 14/06 5 18.60 5 18.60 6.50 13/06 5 29.45 5 29.45 6.50 10/06 6 33.95 6 33.95 6.50 09/06 11 48.46 11 48.46 6.50 08/06 43 219.35 43 219.35 6.50 07/06 6 30.02 6 30.02 6.50 06/06 4 22.18 4 22.18 6.50 04/06 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.50 03/06 5 31.85 5 31.85 6.50 02/06 5 27.03 5 27.03 6.50 01/06 5 27.03 5 27.03 6.50 31/05 13 87.85 13 87.85 6.50 30/05 17 99.46 17 99.46 6.50 27/05 19 65.52 19 65.52 6.50 26/05 23 140.13 23 140.13 6.50 25/05 47 211.41 47 211.41 6.50 24/05 44 211.58 44 211.58 6.50 23/05 42 192.26 42 192.2 6.50 20/05 32 156.90 32 156.90 6.50 19/05 15 99.76 15 99.76 6.50 18/05 09 52.81 09 52.81 6.50 17/05 17 124.97 17 124.97 6.50 16/05 36 192.91 36 192.91 6.50 13/05 36 183.73 36 183.73 6.50 12/05 44 203.52 44 203.52 6.50 11/05 35 172.14 35 172.14 6.50 10/05 40 205.33 40 205.33 6.50 09/05 47 214.68 47 214.68 6.50 07/05 24 128.43 24 128.43 6.50 06/05 18 53.99 18 53.99 6.50 05/05 8 34.46 8 34.46 6.50 04/05 15 74.93 15 74.93 6.50 03/05 30 148.94 30 148.94 6.50 02/05 41 187.26 41 187.26 6.50 REVERSE REPO DATE BIDS RECEIVED BIDS ACCEPTED FIXED RATE NO AMT (bln rupees) NO AMT (bln rupees) (%) 06/07 19 70.62 19 70.62 6.00 05/07 22 32.08 22 32.08 6.00 04/07 58 185.36 58 185.36 6.00 02/07 67 606.28 67 606.28 6.00 01/07 45 221.13 45 221.13 6.00 30/06 36 224.89 36 224.89 6.00 29/04 46 264.47 46 264.47 6.00 28/06 41 271.13 41 271.13 6.00 27/06 27 76.58 27 76.58 6.00 24/06 64 196.98 64 196.98 6.00 23/06 28 248.32 28 248.32 6.00 22/06 28 36.24 28 36.24 6.00 21/06 21 22.84 21 22.84 6.00 20/06 26 39.71 26 39.71 6.00 18/06 16 15.07 16 15.07 6.00 17/06 21 44.91 21 44.91 6.00 16/06 28 59.04 28 59.04 6.00 15/06 21 23.00 21 23.00 6.00 14/06 22 19.90 22 19.90 6.00 13/06 18 21.68 18 21.68 6.00 10/06 64 176.99 64 176.99 6.00 09/06 42 358.45 42 358.45 6.00 08/06 21 26.09 21 26.09 6.00 07/06 16 11.62 16 11.62 6.00 06/06 19 11.79 19 11.79 6.00 04/06 35 69.90 35 69.90 6.00 03/06 21 19.22 21 19.22 6.00 02/06 29 86.07 29 86.07 6.00 01/06 39 112.59 39 112.59 6.00 31/05 26 77.90 26 77.90 6.00 30/05 24 32.32 24 32.32 6.00 27/05 65 267.17 65 267.17 6.00 26/05 40 81.96 40 81.96 6.00 25/05 30 74.23 30 74.23 6.00 24/05 21 23.14 21 23.14 6.00 23/05 23 13.07 23 13.07 6.00 21/05 10 12.27 10 12.27 6.00 20/05 15 11.43 15 11.13 6.00 19/05 17 13.35 17 13.35 6.00 18/05 18 39.44 18 39.44 6.00 17/05 28 31.03 28 31.03 6.00 16/05 27 38.11 27 38.11 6.00 13/05 53 172.46 53 172.46 6.00 12/05 31 31.07 31 31.07 6.00 11/05 20 10.45 20 10.45 6.00 10/05 25 26.65 25 26.65 6.00 09/05 18 25.44 18 25.44 6.00 07/05 15 15.66 15 15.66 6.00 06/05 20 25.23 20 25.23 6.00 05/05 22 24.38 22 24.38 6.00 04/05 27 33.75 27 33.75 6.00 03/05 23 19.24 23 19.24 6.00 02/05 24 23.53 24 23.53 6.00 Source text - bit.ly/29jOVre ($1 = 67.3700 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
JAKARTA The Indonesian government said the global cyber attack that takes computer data hostage is likely to cause more havoc when offices reopen for business on Monday.
KUALA LUMPUR AirAsia Bhd signed a joint venture agreement with China on Sunday to establish a low cost carrier (LCC), with a base in the east-central city of Zhengzhou.