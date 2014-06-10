BRIEF-RPP Infra projects gets order from Power Grid Company of Bangladesh
* Says scope of order for co will be in civil work with share worth about INR 970 million
June 10 The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 50 bids for 199.34 billion rupees ($3.36 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. For detailed results, please see the table below: --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 10/06 50 199.34 50 199.34 8.00 09/06 45 184.25 45 184.24 8.00 06/06 7 24.85 7 24.85 8.00 05/06 15 53.17 15 53.17 8.00 04/06 13 46.42 13 46.42 8.00 03/06 21 71.20 21 71.20 8.00 02/06 41 141.55 41` 141.55 8.00 30/05@ 07 28.07 07 28.07 8.00 30/05 14 33.52 14 33.52 8.00 29/05 18 98.57 18 98.57 8.00 28/05 20 104.39 20 104.39 8.00 27/05 21 122.16 21 122.16 8.00 26/05 35 159.69 35 159.69 8.00 23/05 24 117.01 24 117.01 8.00 22/05 26 115.19 26 115.19 8.00 21/05 19 95.12 12 95.12 8.00 20/05 35 144.80 35 144.80 8.00 19/05 50 201.61 50 201.61 8.00 16/05@ 05 38.83 05 38.83 8.00 16/05 16 50.31 16 50.31 8.00 15/05 52 208.91 52 208.91 8.00 13/05 59 213.07 59 213.07 8.00 12/05 59 215.23 59 215.23 8.00 09/05 55 209.23 55 209.23 8.00 08/05 51 196.18 51 196.18 8.00 07/05 28 117.68 28 117.68 8.00 06/05 33 108.62 33 108.62 8.00 05/05 43 160.50 43 160.50 8.00 02/05# 06 19.24 06 19.24 8.00 02/05 22 63.05 22 63.05 8.00 30/04 58 216.90 58 216.90 8.00 29/04 58 216.91 58 216.91 8.00 28/04 57 216.44 57 216.44 8.00 25/04 55 210.09 55 210.09 8.00 23/04 58 212.96 58 212.96 8.00 22/04 56 211.27 56 211.27 8.00 21/04 48 189.68 48 189.68 8.00 17/04@ 24 74.72 24 74.72 8.00 17/04 14 37.28 14 37.28 8.00 16/04 31 122.07 31 122.07 8.00 15/04 47 198.35 47 198.35 8.00 11/04 42 177.93 42 177.93 8.00 10/04 41 174.53 41 174.53 8.00 09/04 42 172.98 42 172.98 8.00 07/04 47 180.42 47 180.42 8.00 04/04@ 02 1.35 02 1.35 8.00 04/04 22 51.02 22 51.02 8.00 03/04 52 170.04 52 170.04 8.00 01/04 58 212.92 58 212.92 8.00 28/03 56 361.04 56 361.04 8.00 27/03 47 347.51 47 347.51 8.00 26/03 52 367.36 52 367.36 8.00 25/03 60 387.33 60 387.33 8.00 24/03 59 393.84 59 393.82 8.00 21/03@ 23 195.53 23 195.53 8.00 21/03 37 178.31 37 178.31 8.00 20/03 61 398.98 61 398.98 8.00 19/03 62 409.03 62 409.03 8.00 18/03 62 408.13 62 408.13 8.00 14/03 55 364.73 55 364.71 8.00 13/03 50 342.11 50 342.11 8.00 12/03 44 294.15 44 294.15 8.00 11/03 48 308.25 48 308.25 8.00 10/03 48 320.03 48 320.03 8.00 07/03@ 28 215.63 28 215.63 8.00 07/03 14 52.07 14 52.07 8.00 06/03 33 224.60 33 224.60 8.00 05/03 7 22.70 7 22.70 8.00 04/03 9 28.17 9 28.17 8.00 03/03 14 116.81 14 116.81 8.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 09/06 14 38.99 14 38.99 7.00 06/06 6 8.93 6 8.93 7.00 05/06 16 38.60 16 38.60 7.00 04/06 14 18.81 14 18.81 7.00 03/06 9 23.98 9 23.98 7.00 02/06 18 45.43 18 45.43 7.00 30/05 25 65.02 25 65.02 7.00 29/05 13 27.78 13 27.78 7.00 28/05 13 36.74 13 36.74 7.00 27/05 16 63.71 16 63.71 7.00 26/05 15 66.87 15 66.87 7.00 23/05 6 7.45 6 7.45 7.00 22/05 17 54.16 17 54.16 7.00 21/05 12 13.73 12 13.73 7.00 20/05 12 77.08 12 77.08 7.00 19/05 23 82.45 23 82.45 7.00 16/05 31 132.93 31 132.93 7.00 15/05 27 132.61 27 132.61 7.00 13/05 6 3.32 6 3.32 7.00 12/05 10 20.74 10 20.74 7.00 09/05 8 3.58 8 3.58 7.00 08/05 18 66.52 18 66.52 7.00 07/05 5 6.42 5 6.42 7.00 06/05 19 63.65 19 63.65 7.00 05/05 13 167.31 13 167.31 7.00 02/05 31 116.20 31 116.20 7.00 30/04 12 14.75 12 14.75 7.00 29/04 22 76.91 22 76.91 7.00 28/04 13 22.22 13 22.22 7.00 25/04 16 71.90 16 71.90 7.00 23/04 12 38.61 12 38.61 7.00 22/04 15 42.33 15 42.33 7.00 21/04 05 2.89 05 2.86 7.00 17/04 20 29.16 20 29.16 7.00 16/04 25 88.27 25 88.27 7.00 15/04 16 54.56 16 54.56 7.00 11/04 07 19.35 07 19.35 7.00 10/04 23 72.00 23 72.00 7.00 09/04 17 47.82 17 47.82 7.00 07/04 01 0.20 01 0.20 7.00 04/04 23 135.36 23 135.36 7.00 03/04 33 210.11 33 210.11 7.00 02/04 15 61.12 15 61.12 7.00 28/03 06 118.80 06 118.80 7.00 27/03 33 153.49 33 153.49 7.00 26/03 36 216.96 36 216.96 7.00 25/03 18 111.28 18 111.28 7.00 24/03 15 34.55 15 34.55 7.00 21/03 14 29.63 14 29.63 7.00 20/03 17 27.64 17 27.64 7.00 19/03 16 24.02 16 24.02 7.00 18/03 12 31.88 12 31.88 7.00 14/03 2 8.14 2 8.14 7.00 13/03 22 105.88 22 105.88 7.00 12/03 10 15.98 10 15.98 7.00 11/03 09 12.43 09 12.43 7.00 10/03 16 65.39 16 65.39 7.00 07/03 08 28.40 08 28.40 7.00 06/03 26 78.23 26 78.23 7.00 05/03 17 25.54 17 25.54 7.00 04/03 24 105.52 24 105.52 7.00 03/03 29 97.84 29 97.84 7.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. ($1 = 59.2850 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Apr 18) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% ------------------------------------