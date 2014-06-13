BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
June 13 The Reserve Bank of India: India central bank sets cut-off rate of 8.14 pct at 14-day term repo auction India cbank: weighted average rate at 8.26 pct at 14-day term repo auction India cbank: allots 610.03 billion rupees ($10.25 billion) at 14-day term repo auction; gets bids worth 702.10 bln rupees India cbank: makes partial allotment of 49.17 pct at cut-off rate at 14-day repo auction
($1 = 59.5400 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bangalore) )
