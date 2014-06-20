June 20 The Reserve Bank of India:

India central bank sets cut-off rate of 8.02 pct at 7-day term repo auction

India cbank: weighted average rate at 8.04 pct at 7-day term repo auction

India cbank: allots 100 billion rupees ($1.68 billion)at 7-day term repo auction; gets bids worth 146.8 bln rupees

India cbank: makes partial allotment of 52 pct at cut-off rate at 7 day repo auction ($1 = 59.7000 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bangalore) )