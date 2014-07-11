European shares fall as ECB stands pat, banks drop
July 11 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 28 bids for 61.93 billion rupees ($1.03 billion) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system.
For detailed results, please see the table below: ---------------------------------------------------------------
REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED ---------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 11/07 28 61.93 28 61.93 8.00 10/07 58 219.65 58 219.65 8.00 09/07 59 217.86 59 217.86 8.00 08/07 52 208.54 52 208.54 8.00 07/07 38 162.29 38 162.29 8.00 04/07 8 20.25 8 20.25 8.00 03/07 10 34.00 10 34.00 8.00 02/07 50 198.67 50 198.67 8.00 01/07 45 166.79 45 166.79 8.00 30/06 55 213.49 55 213.49 8.00 27/06@ 28 131.80 28 131.80 8.00 27/06 22 54.83 22 54.83 8.00 26/06 51 218.18 51 218.18 8.00 25/06 41 181.95 41 181.95 8.00 24/06 38 171.13 38 171.13 8.00 23/06 43 183.48 43 183.48 8.00 20/06 25 116.26 25 116.26 8.00 19/06 27 117.34 27 117.34 8.00 18/06 48 206.09 48 206.09 8.00 17/06 56 210.11 56 210.11 8.00 16/06 57 218.10 57 218.10 8.00 13/06@ 26 88.74 26 88.74 8.00 13/06 19 52.51 19 52.51 8.00 12/06 38 161.67 38 161.67 8.00 11/06 52 184.22 52 184.22 8.00 10/06 50 199.34 50 199.34 8.00 09/06 45 184.25 45 184.24 8.00 06/06 7 24.85 7 24.85 8.00 05/06 15 53.17 15 53.17 8.00 04/06 13 46.42 13 46.42 8.00 03/06 21 71.20 21 71.20 8.00 02/06 41 141.55 41` 141.55 8.00 30/05@ 07 28.07 07 28.07 8.00 30/05 14 33.52 14 33.52 8.00 29/05 18 98.57 18 98.57 8.00 28/05 20 104.39 20 104.39 8.00 27/05 21 122.16 21 122.16 8.00 26/05 35 159.69 35 159.69 8.00 23/05 24 117.01 24 117.01 8.00 22/05 26 115.19 26 115.19 8.00 21/05 19 95.12 12 95.12 8.00 20/05 35 144.80 35 144.80 8.00 19/05 50 201.61 50 201.61 8.00 16/05@ 05 38.83 05 38.83 8.00 16/05 16 50.31 16 50.31 8.00 15/05 52 208.91 52 208.91 8.00 13/05 59 213.07 59 213.07 8.00 12/05 59 215.23 59 215.23 8.00 09/05 55 209.23 55 209.23 8.00 08/05 51 196.18 51 196.18 8.00 07/05 28 117.68 28 117.68 8.00 06/05 33 108.62 33 108.62 8.00 05/05 43 160.50 43 160.50 8.00 02/05# 06 19.24 06 19.24 8.00 02/05 22 63.05 22 63.05 8.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------
REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 10/07 15 30.38 15 30.38 7.00 09/07 14 14.57 14 14.57 7.00 08/07 13 21.06 13 21.06 7.00 07/07 13 25.69 13 25.69 7.00 04/07 15 61.84 15 61.84 7.00 03/07 39 207.10 39 207.10 7.00 02/07 39 372.34 39 372.34 7.00 01/07 4 49.05 4 49.05 7.00 30/06 8 21.65 8 21.65 7.00 27/06 18 53.33 18 53.33 7.00 26/06 26 103.19 26 103.19 7.00 25/06 19 31.99 19 31.99 7.00 24/06 11 15.44 11 15.44 7.00 23/06 13 16.18 13 16.18 7.00 20/06 10 20.47 10 20.47 7.00 19/06 13 35.55 13 35.55 7.00 18/06 18 87.56 18 87.56 7.00 17/06 16 27.23 16 27.23 7.00 16/06 13 41.70 13 41.70 7.00 13/06 9 8.43 9 8.43 7.00 12/06 29 83.33 29 83.33 7.00 11/06 18 45.65 18 45.65 7.00 10/06 20 42.74 20 42.74 7.00 09/06 14 38.99 14 38.99 7.00 06/06 6 8.93 6 8.93 7.00 05/06 16 38.60 16 38.60 7.00 04/06 14 18.81 14 18.81 7.00 03/06 9 23.98 9 23.98 7.00 02/06 18 45.43 18 45.43 7.00 30/05 25 65.02 25 65.02 7.00 29/05 13 27.78 13 27.78 7.00 28/05 13 36.74 13 36.74 7.00 27/05 16 63.71 16 63.71 7.00 26/05 15 66.87 15 66.87 7.00 23/05 6 7.45 6 7.45 7.00 22/05 17 54.16 17 54.16 7.00 21/05 12 13.73 12 13.73 7.00 20/05 12 77.08 12 77.08 7.00 19/05 23 82.45 23 82.45 7.00 16/05 31 132.93 31 132.93 7.00 15/05 27 132.61 27 132.61 7.00 13/05 6 3.32 6 3.32 7.00 12/05 10 20.74 10 20.74 7.00 09/05 8 3.58 8 3.58 7.00 08/05 18 66.52 18 66.52 7.00 07/05 5 6.42 5 6.42 7.00 06/05 19 63.65 19 63.65 7.00 05/05 13 167.31 13 167.31 7.00 02/05 31 116.20 31 116.20 7.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. ($1 = 60.1650 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bangalore)
Karachi, April 27 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $366 million to $16,416 million in the week ending April 21, compared to $16,050 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 17 Held by the State $16,050.1 $16,416.1 mln -2.2 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,100.7 mln $5,152.0 mln -0.9 comme