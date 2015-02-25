China forex chief says no intention of competitive currency devaluation
BEIJING China has no intention and no need to carry out competitive currency devaluations, the head of the country's foreign exchange regulator said.
Feb 25 The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 51 bids for 187.01 billion rupees ($3.01 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. For detailed results, please see the table below: --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 25/02 51 187.01 51 187.01 7.75 24/02 56 183.02 56 183.01 7.75 23/02 56 201.32 56 201.32 7.75 20/02 51 192.94 51 192.94 7.75 18/02 58 206.46 58 206.46 7.75 16/02 51 188.01 51 188.01 7.75 13/02 28 90.16 28 90.16 7.75 12/02 52 187.59 52 187.59 7.75 11/02 31 86.65 31 86.65 7.75 10/02 36 106.47 36 106.47 7.75 09/02 55 212.95 55 212.95 7.75 06/02 41 133.61 41 133.61 7.75 05/02 10 24.64 10 24.64 7.75 04/02 12 37.05 12 37.05 7.75 03/02 12 39.38 12 39.38 7.75 02/02 39 147.12 39 147.12 7.75 30/01 29 118.51 29 118.51 7.75 29/01 39 159.00 39 159.00 7.75 28/01 56 224.91 56 224.91 7.75 27/01 54 214.54 54 214.54 7.75 23/01 47 194.60 47 194.60 7.75 22/01 46 168.88 46 168.88 7.75 21/01 55 209.26 55 209.26 7.75 20/01 53 208.58 53 208.58 7.75 19/01 53 208.88 53 208.88 7.75 16/01 52 208.23 52 208.23 7.75 15/01 53 201.64 53 201.64 7.75 14/01 55 207.36 55 207.36 8.00 13/01 55 206.38 55 206.38 8.00 12/01 44 143.08 44 143.08 8.00 09/01 45 169.86 45 169.86 8.00 08/01 44 128.55 44 128.55 8.00 07/01 35 100.01 35 100.01 8.00 06/01 43 163.36 43 163.36 8.00 05/01 15 39.43 15 39.43 8.00 02/01 20 89.71 20 89.71 8.00 01/01 55 216.62 55 216.62 8.00 31/12 51 180.37 51 180.37 8.00 30/12 56 215.29 56 215.29 8.00 29/12 53 218.74 53 218.74 8.00 26/12 50 201.28 50 201.28 8.00 24/12 47 182.51 47 182.51 8.00 23/12 51 200.56 51 200.56 8.00 22/12 55 219.72 55 219.72 8.00 19/12 57 212.97 57 212.97 8.00 18/12 57 224.18 57 224.18 8.00 17/12 57 229.77 57 229.77 8.00 16/12 53 206.82 53 206.82 8.00 15/12 49 186.47 49 186.47 8.00 12/12 33 142.05 33 142.05 8.00 11/12 35 126.81 35 126.81 8.00 10/12 36 117.50 36 117.50 8.00 09/12 30 128.28 30 128.28 8.00 08/12 27 111.57 27 111.57 8.00 05/12 09 22.01 09 22.01 8.00 04/12 16 48.74 16 48.74 8.00 03/12 13 38.46 13 38.46 8.00 02/12 18 41.93 18 41.93 8.00 01/12 34 135.68 34 135.68 8.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 24/02 24 39.73 24 39.73 6.75 23/02 15 37.75 15 37.75 6.75 21/02 1 5.00 1 5.00 6.75 20/02 36 192.87 36 192.87 6.75 18/02 29 78.40 29 78.40 6.75 16/02 15 21.60 15 21.60 6.75 13/02 22 54.71 22 54.71 6.75 12/02 18 45.08 18 45.08 6.75 11/02 12 13.49 12 13.49 6.75 10/02 18 21.52 18 21.52 6.75 09/02 18 53.49 18 53.49 6.75 06/02 20 24.66 20 24.66 6.75 05/02 16 25.04 16 25.04 6.75 04/02 25 38.72 25 38.72 6.75 03/02 19 188.58 19 188.58 6.75 02/02 43 206.62 43 206.62 6.75 30/01 19 34.64 19 34.64 6.75 29/01 35 183.92 35 183.92 6.75 28/01 25 69.93 25 69.93 6.75 27/01 22 42.45 22 42.45 6.75 23/01 17 26.17 17 26.17 6.75 22/01 14 21.91 14 21.91 6.75 21/01 15 48.94 15 48.94 6.75 20/01 12 13.85 12 13.85 6.75 19/01 15 13.46 15 13.46 6.75 16/01 17 32.19 17 32.19 6.75 15/01 11 17.83 11 17.83 6.75 14/01 13 21.09 13 21.09 7.00 13/01 12 29.33 12 29.33 7.00 12/01 9 13.98 9 13.98 7.00 09/01 12 50.65 12 50.65 7.00 08/01 17 19.52 17 19.52 7.00 07/01 18 21.23 18 21.23 7.00 06/01 25 100.51 25 100.51 7.00 05/01 10 19.96 10 19.96 7.00 02/01 28 73.52 28 73.52 7.00 01/01 28 144.76 28 144.76 7.00 31/12 22 144.07 22 144.07 7.00 30/12 21 91.46 21 91.46 7.00 29/12 18 33.76 18 33.76 7.00 26/12 25 55.54 25 55.54 7.00 24/12 22 55.99 22 55.99 7.00 23/12 16 27.01 16 27.01 7.00 22/12 14 21.18 14 21.18 7.00 19/12 9 25.22 9 25.22 7.00 18/12 17 51.77 17 51.77 7.00 17/12 14 17.58 14 17.58 7.00 16/12 9 8.94 9 8.94 7.00 15/12 15 45.14 15 45.14 7.00 12/12 17 27.16 17 27.16 7.00 11/12 15 21.21 15 21.21 7.00 10/12 15 71.80 15 71.80 7.00 09/12 10 15.39 10 15.39 7.00 08/12 13 24.07 13 24.07 7.00 05/12 11 21.66 11 21.66 7.00 04/12 20 44.60 20 44.60 7.00 03/12 21 26.39 21 26.39 7.00 02/12 23 57.26 23 57.26 7.00 01/12 21 32.15 21 32.15 7.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. ($1 = 62.0600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
BEIJING China's foreign exchange reserves rose in April for a third straight month, beating market expectations, as capital controls and a pause in the dollar's rally helped staunch capital outflows.