BRIEF-Yes Bank March-qtr profit up about 30 pct
* March-quarter net profit 9.14 billion rupees versus net profit of 7.02 billion rupees year ago
July 15 The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 54 bids for 203.88 billion rupees ($3.39 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. For detailed results, please see the table below: --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 15/07 54 203.88 54 203.88 8.00 14/07 57 207.02 57 207.02 8.00 11/07@ 24 121.74 24 121.74 8.00 11/07 28 61.93 28 61.93 8.00 10/07 58 219.65 58 219.65 8.00 09/07 59 217.86 59 217.86 8.00 08/07 52 208.54 52 208.54 8.00 07/07 38 162.29 38 162.29 8.00 04/07 8 20.25 8 20.25 8.00 03/07 10 34.00 10 34.00 8.00 02/07 50 198.67 50 198.67 8.00 01/07 45 166.79 45 166.79 8.00 30/06 55 213.49 55 213.49 8.00 27/06@ 28 131.80 28 131.80 8.00 27/06 22 54.83 22 54.83 8.00 26/06 51 218.18 51 218.18 8.00 25/06 41 181.95 41 181.95 8.00 24/06 38 171.13 38 171.13 8.00 23/06 43 183.48 43 183.48 8.00 20/06 25 116.26 25 116.26 8.00 19/06 27 117.34 27 117.34 8.00 18/06 48 206.09 48 206.09 8.00 17/06 56 210.11 56 210.11 8.00 16/06 57 218.10 57 218.10 8.00 13/06@ 26 88.74 26 88.74 8.00 13/06 19 52.51 19 52.51 8.00 12/06 38 161.67 38 161.67 8.00 11/06 52 184.22 52 184.22 8.00 10/06 50 199.34 50 199.34 8.00 09/06 45 184.25 45 184.24 8.00 06/06 7 24.85 7 24.85 8.00 05/06 15 53.17 15 53.17 8.00 04/06 13 46.42 13 46.42 8.00 03/06 21 71.20 21 71.20 8.00 02/06 41 141.55 41` 141.55 8.00 30/05@ 07 28.07 07 28.07 8.00 30/05 14 33.52 14 33.52 8.00 29/05 18 98.57 18 98.57 8.00 28/05 20 104.39 20 104.39 8.00 27/05 21 122.16 21 122.16 8.00 26/05 35 159.69 35 159.69 8.00 23/05 24 117.01 24 117.01 8.00 22/05 26 115.19 26 115.19 8.00 21/05 19 95.12 12 95.12 8.00 20/05 35 144.80 35 144.80 8.00 19/05 50 201.61 50 201.61 8.00 16/05@ 05 38.83 05 38.83 8.00 16/05 16 50.31 16 50.31 8.00 15/05 52 208.91 52 208.91 8.00 13/05 59 213.07 59 213.07 8.00 12/05 59 215.23 59 215.23 8.00 09/05 55 209.23 55 209.23 8.00 08/05 51 196.18 51 196.18 8.00 07/05 28 117.68 28 117.68 8.00 06/05 33 108.62 33 108.62 8.00 05/05 43 160.50 43 160.50 8.00 02/05# 06 19.24 06 19.24 8.00 02/05 22 63.05 22 63.05 8.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 14/07 5 5.35 5 5.35 7.00 11/07 14 11.19 14 11.19 7.00 10/07 15 30.38 15 30.38 7.00 09/07 14 14.57 14 14.57 7.00 08/07 13 21.06 13 21.06 7.00 07/07 13 25.69 13 25.69 7.00 04/07 15 61.84 15 61.84 7.00 03/07 39 207.10 39 207.10 7.00 02/07 39 372.34 39 372.34 7.00 01/07 4 49.05 4 49.05 7.00 30/06 8 21.65 8 21.65 7.00 27/06 18 53.33 18 53.33 7.00 26/06 26 103.19 26 103.19 7.00 25/06 19 31.99 19 31.99 7.00 24/06 11 15.44 11 15.44 7.00 23/06 13 16.18 13 16.18 7.00 20/06 10 20.47 10 20.47 7.00 19/06 13 35.55 13 35.55 7.00 18/06 18 87.56 18 87.56 7.00 17/06 16 27.23 16 27.23 7.00 16/06 13 41.70 13 41.70 7.00 13/06 9 8.43 9 8.43 7.00 12/06 29 83.33 29 83.33 7.00 11/06 18 45.65 18 45.65 7.00 10/06 20 42.74 20 42.74 7.00 09/06 14 38.99 14 38.99 7.00 06/06 6 8.93 6 8.93 7.00 05/06 16 38.60 16 38.60 7.00 04/06 14 18.81 14 18.81 7.00 03/06 9 23.98 9 23.98 7.00 02/06 18 45.43 18 45.43 7.00 30/05 25 65.02 25 65.02 7.00 29/05 13 27.78 13 27.78 7.00 28/05 13 36.74 13 36.74 7.00 27/05 16 63.71 16 63.71 7.00 26/05 15 66.87 15 66.87 7.00 23/05 6 7.45 6 7.45 7.00 22/05 17 54.16 17 54.16 7.00 21/05 12 13.73 12 13.73 7.00 20/05 12 77.08 12 77.08 7.00 19/05 23 82.45 23 82.45 7.00 16/05 31 132.93 31 132.93 7.00 15/05 27 132.61 27 132.61 7.00 13/05 6 3.32 6 3.32 7.00 12/05 10 20.74 10 20.74 7.00 09/05 8 3.58 8 3.58 7.00 08/05 18 66.52 18 66.52 7.00 07/05 5 6.42 5 6.42 7.00 06/05 19 63.65 19 63.65 7.00 05/05 13 167.31 13 167.31 7.00 02/05 31 116.20 31 116.20 7.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. ($1 = 60.1900 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Says approved to close one of business unit of company named 'Automax' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: