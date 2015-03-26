UPDATE 4-Infosys plans to hire 10,000 U.S. workers after Trump targets outsourcing firms
March 26 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 13 bids for 50.87 billion rupees ($811.32 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system.
For detailed results, please see the table below: ---------------------------------------------------------------
REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED ---------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 26/03 13 50.87 13 50.87 7.50 25/03 10 36.17 10 36.17 7.50 24/03 9 32.97 9 32.97 7.50 23/03 35 126.04 35 126.04 7.50 20/03 43 179.47 43 179.47 7.50 19/03 17 49.95 17 49.95 7.50 18/03 39 129.24 39 129.24 7.50 17/03 41 149.37 41 149.37 7.50 16/03 57 218.69 57 218.69 7.50 13/03 38 154.17 38 154.17 7.50 12/03 45 173.28 45 173.28 7.50 11/03 50 193.33 50 193.33 7.50 10/03 43 167.09 43 167.09 7.50 09/03 20 69.77 20 69.77 7.50 05/03 17 38.84 17 38.84 7.50 04/03 7 22.47 7 22.47 7.50 03/03 10 35.07 10 35.07 7.75 02/03 24 76.88 24 76.88 7.75 27/02 20 82.74 20 82.74 7.75 26/02 46 152.00 46 152.00 7.75 25/02 51 187.01 51 187.01 7.75 24/02 56 183.02 56 183.01 7.75 23/02 56 201.32 56 201.32 7.75 20/02 51 192.94 51 192.94 7.75 18/02 58 206.46 58 206.46 7.75 16/02 51 188.01 51 188.01 7.75 13/02 28 90.16 28 90.16 7.75 12/02 52 187.59 52 187.59 7.75 11/02 31 86.65 31 86.65 7.75 10/02 36 106.47 36 106.47 7.75 09/02 55 212.95 55 212.95 7.75 06/02 41 133.61 41 133.61 7.75 05/02 10 24.64 10 24.64 7.75 04/02 12 37.05 12 37.05 7.75 03/02 12 39.38 12 39.38 7.75 02/02 39 147.12 39 147.12 7.75 30/01 29 118.51 29 118.51 7.75 29/01 39 159.00 39 159.00 7.75 28/01 56 224.91 56 224.91 7.75 27/01 54 214.54 54 214.54 7.75 23/01 47 194.60 47 194.60 7.75 22/01 46 168.88 46 168.88 7.75 21/01 55 209.26 55 209.26 7.75 20/01 53 208.58 53 208.58 7.75 19/01 53 208.88 53 208.88 7.75 16/01 52 208.23 52 208.23 7.75 15/01 53 201.64 53 201.64 7.75 14/01 55 207.36 55 207.36 8.00 13/01 55 206.38 55 206.38 8.00 12/01 44 143.08 44 143.08 8.00 09/01 45 169.86 45 169.86 8.00 08/01 44 128.55 44 128.55 8.00 07/01 35 100.01 35 100.01 8.00 06/01 43 163.36 43 163.36 8.00 05/01 15 39.43 15 39.43 8.00 02/01 20 89.71 20 89.71 8.00 01/01 55 216.62 55 216.62 8.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------
REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 25/03 30 101.40 30 101.40 6.50 24/03 29 78.94 29 78.94 6.50 23/03 36 126.73 36 126.73 6.50 21/03 28 165.51 28 165.51 6.50 20/03 23 59.27 23 59.27 6.50 19/03 22 54.71 22 54.71 6.50 18/03 23 64.75 23 64.75 6.50 17/03 30 110.13 30 110.13 6.50 16/03 23 93.91 23 93.91 6.50 14/03 3 5.30 3 5.30 6.50 13/03 12 76.79 12 76.79 6.50 12/03 18 34.05 18 34.05 6.50 11/03 16 29.67 16 29.67 6.50 10/03 22 150.35 22 150.35 6.50 09/03 19 24.08 19 24.08 6.50 07/03 02 12.12 02 12.12 6.50 05/03 21 54.31 21 54.31 6.50 04/03 25 34.85 25 34.85 6.50 03/03 23 63.68 23 63.68 6.75 02/03 35 133.45 35 133.45 6.75 28/02 31 248.41 31 248.41 6.75 27/02 17 91.00 17 91.00 6.75 26/02 35 172.33 35 172.33 6.75 25/02 11 37.09 11 37.09 6.75 24/02 24 39.73 24 39.73 6.75 23/02 15 37.75 15 37.75 6.75 21/02 1 5.00 1 5.00 6.75 20/02 36 192.87 36 192.87 6.75 18/02 29 78.40 29 78.40 6.75 16/02 15 21.60 15 21.60 6.75 13/02 22 54.71 22 54.71 6.75 12/02 18 45.08 18 45.08 6.75 11/02 12 13.49 12 13.49 6.75 10/02 18 21.52 18 21.52 6.75 09/02 18 53.49 18 53.49 6.75 06/02 20 24.66 20 24.66 6.75 05/02 16 25.04 16 25.04 6.75 04/02 25 38.72 25 38.72 6.75 03/02 19 188.58 19 188.58 6.75 02/02 43 206.62 43 206.62 6.75 30/01 19 34.64 19 34.64 6.75 29/01 35 183.92 35 183.92 6.75 28/01 25 69.93 25 69.93 6.75 27/01 22 42.45 22 42.45 6.75 23/01 17 26.17 17 26.17 6.75 22/01 14 21.91 14 21.91 6.75 21/01 15 48.94 15 48.94 6.75 20/01 12 13.85 12 13.85 6.75 19/01 15 13.46 15 13.46 6.75 16/01 17 32.19 17 32.19 6.75 15/01 11 17.83 11 17.83 6.75 14/01 13 21.09 13 21.09 7.00 13/01 12 29.33 12 29.33 7.00 12/01 9 13.98 9 13.98 7.00 09/01 12 50.65 12 50.65 7.00 08/01 17 19.52 17 19.52 7.00 07/01 18 21.23 18 21.23 7.00 06/01 25 100.51 25 100.51 7.00 05/01 10 19.96 10 19.96 7.00 02/01 28 73.52 28 73.52 7.00 01/01 28 144.76 28 144.76 7.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. ($1 = 62.7000 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru)
