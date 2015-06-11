US STOCKS-Wall St on track to record worst day in one month
* Indexes down: Dow 0.27 pct, S&P 0.37 pct, Nasdaq 0.42 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
June 11 The Reserve Bank of India: * India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.23 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction * India cbank: weighted average rate at 7.16 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction * India cbank: allots 100.02 bln rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction ; gets bids worth 104.28 bln rupees * India cbank: makes partial allotment of 82.67 pct at cut-off rate at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
Source Text: bit.ly/1QOrBvy (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru) )
* Indexes down: Dow 0.27 pct, S&P 0.37 pct, Nasdaq 0.42 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.56 pct, S&P 0.61 2 pct, Nasdaq 0.76 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)