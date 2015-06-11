June 11 The Reserve Bank of India: * India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.23 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction * India cbank: weighted average rate at 7.16 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction * India cbank: allots 100.02 bln rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction ; gets bids worth 104.28 bln rupees * India cbank: makes partial allotment of 82.67 pct at cut-off rate at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction