French stocks slip in flat European market as vote nears
* European earnings kick off in earnest next week (Adds details, updates prices)
Oct 17 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 24 bids for 101.44 billion rupees ($1.65 billion) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. For detailed results, please see the table below: --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 17/10 24 101.44 24 101.44 8.00 16/10 41 174.98 41 174.98 8.00 14/10 21 107.62 21 107.62 8.00 13/10 9 24.08 9 24.08 8.00 10/10 7 21.03 7 21.03 8.00 09/10 7 22.18 7 22.18 8.00 08/10 7 23.22 7 23.22 8.00 07/10 14 47.10 14 47.10 8.00 01/10 23 102.82 23 102.82 8.00 30/09 30 85.23 30 85.23 8.00 29/09 25 83.51 25 83.51 8.00 26/09 17 52.72 17 52.72 8.00 25/09 19 53.79 19 53.79 8.00 24/09 20 57.89 20 57.89 8.00 23/09 24 70.88 24 70.88 8.00 22/09 33 100.66 33 100.66 8.00 19/09 37 124.82 37 124.82 8.00 18/09 29 95.56 29 95.56 8.00 17/09 41 140.26 41 140.26 8.00 16/09 55 183.08 55 183.08 8.00 15/09 45 193.66 45 193.66 8.00 12/09 5 15.02 5 15.02 8.00 11/09 9 33.02 9 33.02 8.00 10/09 13 42.60 13 42.60 8.00 09/09 34 116.10 34 116.10 8.00 08/09 37 102.93 37 102.93 8.00 05/09 12 39.50 12 39.50 8.00 04/09 2 5.34 2 5.34 8.00 03/09 2 5.34 2 5.34 8.00 02/09 7 24.16 7 24.16 8.00 01/09 10 33.22 10 33.22 8.00 28/08 22 94.64 22 94.64 8.00 27/08 15 81.18 15 81.18 8.00 26/08 37 161.60 37 161.60 8.00 25/08 41 173.22 41 173.22 8.00 22/08@ 25 60.28 25 60.28 8.00 22/08 13 48.20 13 48.20 8.00 21/08 39 161.73 39 161.73 8.00 20/08 51 187.25 51 187.25 8.00 19/08 49 192.20 49 192.20 8.00 14/08 55 209.68 55 209.68 8.00 13/08 51 193.55 51 193.55 8.00 12/08 58 221.38 58 221.38 8.00 11/08 59 212.98 59 212.98 8.00 08/08@ 32 146.92 32 146.92 8.00 08/08 18 51.86 18 51.86 8.00 07/08 50 201.45 50 201.45 8.00 06/08 32 99.71 32 99.71 8.00 05/08 5 14.97 5 14.97 8.00 04/08 34 100.05 34 100.05 8.00 01/08 46 153.79 46 153.79 8.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 16/10 45 205.81 45 205.81 7.00 14/10 7 19.08 7 19.08 7.00 13/10 21 24.28 21 24.28 7.00 10/10 22 33.63 22 33.63 7.00 09/10 26 77.08 26 77.08 7.00 08/10 19 34.64 19 34.64 7.00 07/10 27 132.29 27 132.29 7.00 01/10 52 457.87 52 457.87 7.00 30/09 30 277.28 30 277.28 7.00 29/09 31 166.91 31 166.91 7.00 26/09 21 97.27 21 97.27 7.00 25/09 19 71.03 19 71.03 7.00 24/09 15 29.37 15 29.37 7.00 23/09 14 29.36 14 29.36 7.00 22/09 20 75.12 20 75.12 7.00 19/09 24 73.03 24 73.03 7.00 18/09 15 36.74 15 36.74 7.00 17/09 14 30.98 14 30.98 7.00 16/09 19 39.52 19 39.52 7.00 15/09 21 254.65 21 254.65 7.00 12/09 8 24.96 8 24.96 7.00 11/09 21 35.62 21 35.62 7.00 10/09 17 45.48 17 45.48 7.00 09/09 27 107.43 27 107.43 7.00 08/09 10 26.11 10 26.11 7.00 05/09 31 109.68 31 109.68 7.00 04/09 25 43.77 25 43.77 7.00 03/09 30 56.91 30 56.91 7.00 02/09 39 226.01 39 226.01 7.00 01/09 40 258.83 40 258.83 7.00 28/08 16 43.58 16 43.58 7.00 27/08 24 98.37 24 98.37 7.00 26/08 28 126.44 28 126.44 7.00 25/08 13 33.23 13 33.23 7.00 22/08 19 32.14 19 32.14 7.00 21/08 27 55.43 27 55.43 7.00 20/08 28 121.18 28 121.18 7.00 19/08 29 120.18 29 120.18 7.00 14/08 9 18.44 9 18.44 7.00 13/08 22 63.40 22 63.40 7.00 12/08 17 29.40 17 29.40 7.00 11/08 7 7.54 7 7.54 7.00 08/08 17 29.59 17 29.59 7.00 07/08 26 44.47 26 44.47 7.00 06/08 15 21.67 15 21.67 7.00 05/08 27 50.44 27 50.44 7.00 04/08 43 235.26 43 235.26 7.00 01/08 19 93.82 19 93.82 7.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. ($1 = 61.5850 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bangalore; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.27 pct, Nasdaq 0.20 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)