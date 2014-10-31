Oct 31 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 22 bids for 92.75 billion rupees ($1.51 billion) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. For detailed results, please see the table below: --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 31/10 22 92.75 22 92.75 8.00 30/10 22 102.98 22 102.98 8.00 29/10 32 131.28 32 131.28 8.00 28/10 42 171.00 42 171.00 8.00 27/10 43 172.30 43 172.30 8.00 22/10 55 212.09 55 212.09 8.00 21/10 54 209.54 54 209.54 8.00 20/10 30 98.12 30 98.12 8.00 17/10 24 101.44 24 101.44 8.00 16/10 41 174.98 41 174.98 8.00 14/10 21 107.62 21 107.62 8.00 13/10 9 24.08 9 24.08 8.00 10/10 7 21.03 7 21.03 8.00 09/10 7 22.18 7 22.18 8.00 08/10 7 23.22 7 23.22 8.00 07/10 14 47.10 14 47.10 8.00 01/10 23 102.82 23 102.82 8.00 30/09 30 85.23 30 85.23 8.00 29/09 25 83.51 25 83.51 8.00 26/09 17 52.72 17 52.72 8.00 25/09 19 53.79 19 53.79 8.00 24/09 20 57.89 20 57.89 8.00 23/09 24 70.88 24 70.88 8.00 22/09 33 100.66 33 100.66 8.00 19/09 37 124.82 37 124.82 8.00 18/09 29 95.56 29 95.56 8.00 17/09 41 140.26 41 140.26 8.00 16/09 55 183.08 55 183.08 8.00 15/09 45 193.66 45 193.66 8.00 12/09 5 15.02 5 15.02 8.00 11/09 9 33.02 9 33.02 8.00 10/09 13 42.60 13 42.60 8.00 09/09 34 116.10 34 116.10 8.00 08/09 37 102.93 37 102.93 8.00 05/09 12 39.50 12 39.50 8.00 04/09 2 5.34 2 5.34 8.00 03/09 2 5.34 2 5.34 8.00 02/09 7 24.16 7 24.16 8.00 01/09 10 33.22 10 33.22 8.00 28/08 22 94.64 22 94.64 8.00 27/08 15 81.18 15 81.18 8.00 26/08 37 161.60 37 161.60 8.00 25/08 41 173.22 41 173.22 8.00 22/08@ 25 60.28 25 60.28 8.00 22/08 13 48.20 13 48.20 8.00 21/08 39 161.73 39 161.73 8.00 20/08 51 187.25 51 187.25 8.00 19/08 49 192.20 49 192.20 8.00 14/08 55 209.68 55 209.68 8.00 13/08 51 193.55 51 193.55 8.00 12/08 58 221.38 58 221.38 8.00 11/08 59 212.98 59 212.98 8.00 08/08@ 32 146.92 32 146.92 8.00 08/08 18 51.86 18 51.86 8.00 07/08 50 201.45 50 201.45 8.00 06/08 32 99.71 32 99.71 8.00 05/08 5 14.97 5 14.97 8.00 04/08 34 100.05 34 100.05 8.00 01/08 46 153.79 46 153.79 8.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 30/10 25 81.76 25 81.76 7.00 29/10 23 23.09 23 23.09 7.00 28/10 40 110.74 40 110.74 7.00 27/10 19 33.36 19 33.36 7.00 22/10 8 14.93 8 14.93 7.00 21/10 24 77.21 24 77.21 7.00 20/10 17 26.94 17 26.94 7.00 17/10 33 105.72 33 105.72 7.00 16/10 45 205.81 45 205.81 7.00 14/10 7 19.08 7 19.08 7.00 13/10 21 24.28 21 24.28 7.00 10/10 22 33.63 22 33.63 7.00 09/10 26 77.08 26 77.08 7.00 08/10 19 34.64 19 34.64 7.00 07/10 27 132.29 27 132.29 7.00 01/10 52 457.87 52 457.87 7.00 30/09 30 277.28 30 277.28 7.00 29/09 31 166.91 31 166.91 7.00 26/09 21 97.27 21 97.27 7.00 25/09 19 71.03 19 71.03 7.00 24/09 15 29.37 15 29.37 7.00 23/09 14 29.36 14 29.36 7.00 22/09 20 75.12 20 75.12 7.00 19/09 24 73.03 24 73.03 7.00 18/09 15 36.74 15 36.74 7.00 17/09 14 30.98 14 30.98 7.00 16/09 19 39.52 19 39.52 7.00 15/09 21 254.65 21 254.65 7.00 12/09 8 24.96 8 24.96 7.00 11/09 21 35.62 21 35.62 7.00 10/09 17 45.48 17 45.48 7.00 09/09 27 107.43 27 107.43 7.00 08/09 10 26.11 10 26.11 7.00 05/09 31 109.68 31 109.68 7.00 04/09 25 43.77 25 43.77 7.00 03/09 30 56.91 30 56.91 7.00 02/09 39 226.01 39 226.01 7.00 01/09 40 258.83 40 258.83 7.00 28/08 16 43.58 16 43.58 7.00 27/08 24 98.37 24 98.37 7.00 26/08 28 126.44 28 126.44 7.00 25/08 13 33.23 13 33.23 7.00 22/08 19 32.14 19 32.14 7.00 21/08 27 55.43 27 55.43 7.00 20/08 28 121.18 28 121.18 7.00 19/08 29 120.18 29 120.18 7.00 14/08 9 18.44 9 18.44 7.00 13/08 22 63.40 22 63.40 7.00 12/08 17 29.40 17 29.40 7.00 11/08 7 7.54 7 7.54 7.00 08/08 17 29.59 17 29.59 7.00 07/08 26 44.47 26 44.47 7.00 06/08 15 21.67 15 21.67 7.00 05/08 27 50.44 27 50.44 7.00 04/08 43 235.26 43 235.26 7.00 01/08 19 93.82 19 93.82 7.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. ($1 = 61.4200 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)