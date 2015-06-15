BRIEF-Reliance Defence and Engineering gets approval to exit CDR scheme
* Reliance Defence And Engineering Limited has received approval from CDR empowered group for exiting from CDR scheme
June 15 The Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.20 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction * India cbank: weighted average rate at 7.15 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction * India cbank: allots 300.07 bln rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 364.54 bln rupees * India cbank: makes partial allotment of 88.79 pct at cut-off rate at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
Source Text:bit.ly/1KSl7MF (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru) )
* Reliance Defence And Engineering Limited has received approval from CDR empowered group for exiting from CDR scheme
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% (Apr 28) 1000 03.00/06.00 02.50/04.50 00.50/01.50 03.41% 03.55% 02.84% -----------------------------------