June 15 The Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.20 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction * India cbank: weighted average rate at 7.15 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction * India cbank: allots 300.07 bln rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 364.54 bln rupees * India cbank: makes partial allotment of 88.79 pct at cut-off rate at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction

Source Text:bit.ly/1KSl7MF (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru) )