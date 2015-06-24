June 24 The Reserve Bank of India: * India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.24 pct at 2-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cbank: weighted average rate at 7.19 pct at 2-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cbank: allots 171.85 bln rupees at 2-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 171.85 bln rupees